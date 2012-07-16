With over 40 million albums sold and more media face-time than most active politicians, Ted Nugent has earned his status as an American icon.

Acclaimed for his bold, insightful commentary on issues ranging from the American Dream to bio-diversity, Nugent is a regular guest on top-rated radio and television programs nationwide. Nugent’s own Spirit of the Wild television show is a six time—and counting!—winner of the Golden Moose Award for programming excellence on the Outdoor Channel, where he serves as Ambassador for the network. Ted has been inducted into the National Bowhunters Hall of Fame, marking the pinnacle of recognition for Nugent as a bona fide Bowhunting Legend of the 21st Century. Nugent was also named Favorite Hunting Personality by the readers of Outdoors Magazine.

A recipient of numerous commendations from state police, sheriff departments, FBI and police agencies nationwide, Nugent has been lauded for his Ted Nugent Kamp for Kids and Freedom’s Angels charities, along with work as a national spokesman for D.A.R.E and as Ambassador for Big Brothers/Big Sisters and the Pass It On Outdoor Mentors Program.

He continues to fight for personal freedoms on the lecture circuit and as an author. Ted is also an award-winning writer for over 40 publications and author of the New York Times best-sellers Ted White & Blue The Nugent Manifesto and God, Guns and Rock ‘n’ Roll, along with Kill It and Grill It, BloodTrails and BloodTrails II.

Ted Nugent has been re-elected for his sixth term on the Board of Directors of the NRA. Recognized as America’s Number One proponent of the Second Amendment, Ted has served continuously since his initial election to the Board in 1995.

