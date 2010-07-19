Roy Keefer is a certified public accountant and has hunted most of his adult life throughout the world. He is a senior member of the Pope & Young Club is active in the Safari Club International and is an instructor for the Nevada Hunter’s Education Program

He is a member of the Outdoor Writers Association of America, a free lance writer and has been on the hunting pro-staff of two major archery companies. Roy also field tests products for suppliers to the archery industry. In addition to being a columnist for Bowhunting.net he has also been published in national hunting magazines and has appeared on several television hunting shows

Roy has hunted in sixteen states in the U.S., five provinces in Canada, Africa, New Zealand and Australia. He has taken sixteen of the big game species in North America and has animals listed in the Pope & Young Club and Boone & Crockett Club record books.

