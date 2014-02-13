Matt Guedes

Matt has worked in the hunting industry as a writer and prostaff hunter for the past decade. His hunting experiences around the globe has led Matt to found and establish Journey Hunts, www.journeyhunts.com, a hunting consultant business. Matt continues to write for the Universal Hunter, this blog site, and several other publications. Matt is a prostaff hunter for Bear Archery, Ripcord, Trufire, and Wilderness Athlete. He also is sponsored by Muddy Outdoors, Tenzing, Keen Footwear, Pelican Cases, SmithWorks Outdoors, Vortex, GoPro, Black Eagle Arrows, Walhog Wilderness, Extreme Tactical Archery Gear and Lakewood Products. Matt’s 20 years of hunting experience in the US and abroad will influence everything he writes and shares. As an avid archer, business owner, pastor and outdoorsman, Matt strives to bring you relevant information that will impact your hunting as well as your life. Matt is a devoted Christ follower who resides in Mesa, Colorado with his lovely wife Kelley and his three children Tekoah, Baylee and Hollis.

