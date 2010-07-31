Frank Addington, Jr. has been on stage performing for more than 25 years. He began shooting a bow and arrow in 1971 at the age of four and credits his parents, the late Rev. Stacy Groscup, Ann Clark, the late Earl Hoyt and the late Fred Bear with all having been an influence on his showsmanship.

His “bow and arrow razzle dazzle” archery exhibitions feature Addington’s instinctive archery feats that have wowed audiences from coast to coast with shots such as six arrow fired at once, two bows fired at once, and he has shot small objects such as aspirin tablets, baby aspirin tablets, and mustard seeds from mid air.

Addington says, “God gave me pretty good eyesight and I am blessed. I simply try and take what he gave me and use it..” Addington’s shows are intended to promote archery and the outdoor lifestyle and encourage the next generation to leave computers, tv and video games indoors and get outdoors with their families. Addington and his wife have a son, Gus, who has been shooting a bow since he was 18 months old. Frank and Amanda are both graduates of Marshall University. You can read Addington’s “Straight Shot” columns here as well as his “Celebrity Interviews”.