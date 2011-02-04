Lynne Frady

Growing up in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Western North Carolina Lynne was infused with a love of the outdoors. From an early age she and her father fished for trout, scouted for deer sign and chased grouse.

Her husband Jim also grew up in the same area and came from a family that fished and hunted. They were married in 1993. Together they established Team Frady Outdoor Adventures that same year and set out on a mission to introduce women and children to archery, the outdoors, hunting and fishing. www.teamfrady.com Team Frady’s archery and outdoor classroom programs reach 6000-10,000 people a year, working with schools, camps, BOW (Becoming an Outdoors Women) and many others. They also promote their sponsors through seminars and demonstrations at Bass Pro Shops in N.C., S.C. and Tenn.

Lynne is a freelance writer and photographer and a featured writer for National Bowhunter Magazine. She has also been published in: Bowhunt America, Crossbow Magazine, Real Tree’s Online Journal, NWTF’s Strutt and Putt and several others.

Lynne has trained dogs for 28 years and owns Super Dog Obedience and Gun Dog Training where she works with all breeds of dogs. She also participates in HRC and AKC Hunt Test and love waterfowl hunting with my dogs.

The Frady’s have worked as industry pro’s for 18 years with Mathews Bows, Realtree Camo, Muzzy Products, Leupold Optics, Carbon Express Arrows, Wildlife Research Center, Quality Archery Designs, Danner Boot, ThermaCell and others.



