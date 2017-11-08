Keith Warren is an icon in the outdoor television industry and a devoted conservationist.
For thirty years Keith Warren has produced and hosted television shows geared to outdoorsmen. Warren has appeared on networks such as Outdoor Channel, Sportsman Channel, VERSUS, ESPN, ESPN 2, and Pursuit Channel. Currently Keith hosts The High Road with Keith Warren and Keith Warren’s Deer & Wildlife Stories, nationally broadcast on the Pursuit Channel.
