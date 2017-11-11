Take on the Toughest Terrain in Field & Stream Hunting Boots

Field & Stream, a specialty outdoor retailer and product brand owned and operated by DICK’S Sporting Goods, offers hunters a variety of hunting boots designed for the toughest terrains and weather conditions. Durable construction and technologies instill confidence and protect a hunter’s feet so he can finish the job in comfort. Field & Stream hunting boot styles are available at Field & Stream and DICK’S Sporting Goods stores nationwide and at FieldandStreamShop.com and dicks.com. “I am very impressed with Field & Stream’s boots, particularly with the comfort and performance I get out of them. Performance is everything in my line of work, and Field & Stream designed a line of boots that get it done for me and my crew, hunt after hunt.” – Mike Stroff, Field & Stream Pro Staff Field & Stream Men’s Woodsman Realtree Xtra Waterproof Uninsulated Field Boots The Field & Stream Men’s Woodsman Realtree Xtra Waterproof Uninsulated Field Boots protect the hunter’s feet while providing superior comfort. Constructed with a long-lasting leather and nylon canvas upper, this waterproof boot incorporates HydroProof ULTRA™ technology that keeps water at bay for all-day dry comfort. An Agion® antimicrobial lining keeps the boot smelling fresh, while a rubber outsole protects from potential abrasions. The EVA sockliner footbed and midsole deliver support and plush comfort with each step the hunter takes. Field & Stream Men’s Woodsman 800g Insulated Waterproof Hunting Boots The Field & Stream Men’s Woodsman 800g Insulated Waterproof Hunting Boots provide superior waterproof protection and insulated warmth during cold-weather hunts. A durable rubber outsole and HydroProof ULTRA technology keep water out and allow moisture to escape so a hunter can trek through mud, snow and sleet without slowing down. The 800 grams of Thinsulate® insulation ensures superior warmth during frigid early morning deer hunts allowing a hunter to remain in the stand, even during dipping temps. The leather and nylon upper stands up over time and the Agion anti-microbial lining controls odors for lasting freshness. Field & Stream Men’s Woodland Tracker 400g Waterproof Field Hunting Boots The Field & Stream Men’s Woodland Tracker 400g Waterproof Field Hunting Boots help a hunter outlast his prey. Waterproof HydroProof ULTRA technology and 400g Thinsulate insulation provide warmth and reliable performance in cold, wet weather. The leather and nylon canvas construction promise durability, while the rubber outsoles lend aggressive traction for all terrain. Agion anti-microbial lining keeps odor at bay, while the lightweight EVA midsole provides shock absorption and additional comfort. Field & Stream Men’s Rutland Tracker RTX Waterproof Rubber Hunting Boots The Field & Stream Men’s Rutland Tracker RTX Waterproof Rubber Hunting Boots conceal a hunter from prey thanks to natural, scent-free technology. The boots also offer protection from harsh weather conditions with HydroProof ULTRA technology and Aerotherm insulation. A cushioned EVA sockliner provides comfort and the rubber outsole keeps a hunter moving on all terrains. The 7mm neoprene and rubber upper delivers durable, all-around protection, while the rubber outsole delivers strong traction on any rugged terrain. Field & Stream Men’s Deep Creek Waterproof Hiking Boots The Field & Stream Men’s Deep Creek Waterproof Hiking Boots stand up to rocks, streams, steep climbs and other rugged obstacles a hiker may encounter on his trek. HydroProof ULTRA waterproof technology keeps feet dry in wet conditions, and the EVA sockliner provides extra cushion and comfort for long hikes. The rubber Vibram® outsole with molded PU midsole provides increased durability to keep you moving. About Field & Stream Specialty Store Named for the iconic brand that for more than 140 years has been synonymous with outdoor experiences, the Field & Stream store offers a vast assortment of outdoor equipment, accessories and services in hunting, fishing, archery, camping and more. As of July 29, 2017, the Company operated more than 25 Field & Stream stores offering top of the line in-store services along with a wide variety of top national brands including Remington, Huk, Carhartt, Shimano and Yeti, in addition to its exclusive offering of Field & Stream products. The Field & Stream trademark is owned by American Sports Licensing LLC., and is not associated with Field & Stream Magazine. For more information, visit FieldandStreamShop.com.