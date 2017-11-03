SCI/SCIF Partner With Pursuit Channel To Promote Hunting And Wildlife Conservation

Safari Club International (SCI) and Safari Club International Foundation (SCIF) announced today that they have partnered with the Pursuit Channel to promote hunting and sustainable-use wildlife conservation. The partnership will include new programming, advertising and opportunities for both organizations to work together to share their messaging and promote conservation to the Pursuit Channel’s growing global audience.

“We look forward to working with our new partners at the pursuit channel to get the word out on the positive impact hunting has on wildlife and wild places,” said SCIF President Warren A. Sackman, III. “By combining our resources, we will be able to better share the larger picture of how hunting and science-based conservation promote sustainability worldwide.”

The agreement highlights the Pursuit Channel’s dedication to and support of the hunting community and wildlife conservation. By helping to get the word out, they have taken the lead in providing accurate and timely information aimed at combatting the trend toward political correctness that threatens wildlife and wild places around the globe.

“SCI is dedicated to promoting hunting and ensuring that wildlife and the traditions we hold close to heart are protected for generations to come,” said SCI President Paul Babaz. “We are very pleased that the Pursuit Channel has stepped up and joined us in the fight for hunters’ rights and sustainable-use. We applaud them for their efforts and look forward to a long and productive partnership.”

The Pursuit Channel has a long history of promoting hunting and outdoor sports. CEO/Founder Rusty Faulk has been in the outdoor industry for over 25 years, hosting Rusty Faulk Outdoors, and has continued to be one of the most outspoken supporters of the industry.

“Like SCI/F, we at Pursuit live by the Fred Bear quote ‘If you are not working to protect hunting, then you are working to destroy it,’” said Faulk. “SCI/F fights every moment, shining the undeniable science of conservation against the propaganda spread by the ignorant. For that, we salute SCI/F and vow to stand beside them with all the resources of Pursuit in this never-ending global fight.”

Moving forward, both groups will continue to provide engaging and relevant content through the continued association with the Pursuit Channel and hope that supporters will join in thanking Rusty and the Pursuit Channel for their unwavering support and dedication to both hunting and wildlife conservation. Working together, we can make a difference and ensure that the future of wildlife and the hunting traditions are protected for generations to come.

