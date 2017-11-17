Get Warm With PNUMA Fleece

Warm up with a very cool fleece

Fleece is perfect for bowhunting, it is soft, warm, breathable and comfortable to wear. This is one of the great fleece hunting garments of all time.

The Shenandoah Fleece pullover. Warm, incredibly soft, easy to move in, durable and it fits the way you live. It will keep you warm and give you plenty of movement if you wear it as a mid-layer top during hunts. It’s perfect for hanging out in camp, the lodge, or around the fire. And when you’re home it’s the pullover for doing whatever you love to do.

Free shipping on all orders in continental US