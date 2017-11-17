Get Warm With PNUMA Fleece

PNUMA FLEECE: Made For Hunting
By Bowhunter Scott Schultlz.
  

Warm up with a very cool fleece

Fleece is perfect for bowhunting, it is soft, warm, breathable and comfortable to wear. This is one of the great fleece hunting garments of all time.

The Shenandoah Fleece pullover. Warm, incredibly soft, easy to move in, durable and it fits the way you live. It will keep you warm and give you plenty of movement if you wear it as a mid-layer top during hunts. It’s perfect for hanging out in camp, the lodge, or around the fire. And when you’re home it’s the pullover for doing whatever you love to do.

  • Mid-layer or everyday casual pullover – choice of colors
  • Kangaroo pocket inside zip pockets
  • 30% of fibers are hollow to keep you warm and comfortable
  • Spandex added for softness and stretch to keep the pullover moving with you
  • Wicks away moisture
  • SilverStrike® anti-microbial inhibits growth of odor causing bacteria to keep you smelling fresher, longer
  • Thumbholes for easy layering
  • Lifetime Guarantee
