Friday PNUMA Selkirk Special

By

Back In Stock For Friday Ordering. Pnuma Selkirk Cold Weather Hunting Outerwear.
  

Selkirk ready to ship to you Friday. Hunt warm. Dry. Comfortable.

When it comes to late season hunts and a suit that will carry you into next season and beyond, there is no finer suit in the industry than Selkirk. We are receiving our last inventory of the season on Thursday. It will sell out quickly. Purchases will ship in the order they are received starting on Friday.

There’s a reason we’ve sold out of every inventory delivery received this season: Selkirk has established itself as the premier hunting suit in the industry for its unique, feature-rich design, technologically advanced fabrics and components, and the unmatched performance of the waterproof, breathable Porelle Extreme membrane with a Moisture Transfer Rating of 120,000. Selkirk keeps you dry and comfortable. The fleece lining in the exclusive Pnumagrid pattern will keep you warm. Each piece layers up easily as needed for late season hunts.

This is your chance to get your Selkirk Jacket, Pant, and new Bib from our final delivery of the season. And to make sure your last hunts of the season are the warmest and best ever.

Order yours today!
  • Athletic fit for easy layering
  • Porelle® Extreme waterproof, breathable membrane
  • Moisture Vapor Transfer (MVT) rating: 120,000
  • Super Micro Brushed Tricot
  • QuietShell™ fabric with fleece lining
  • SilverStrike™ anti-microbial odor control for stealth and freshness in the field
  • 4-way adjustable hood
  • Tall sizes available
  • Guaranteed for life
  • Porelle® Extreme waterproof, breathable membrane
  • Vapor Transfer rating: 120,000
  • QuietShell fabric with fleece lining
  • SilverStrike™ anti-microbial odor control
  • Pant sized by waist/inseam for perfect fit
  • Adjustable, removable suspenders
  • DuraGuard overlays for protection of knees and boot cuffs
  • Side zips for easy on/off over boots
  • Guaranteed for life
  • Athletic fit for minimal bulk. Roomy enough for late season layering.
  • Sport bib design – 6 1/2″ above waist at center front and 7 1/2″ above waist on center back
  • Porelle® Extreme waterproof, breathable membrane
  • Moisture Vapor Transfer (MVT) rating: 120,000g
  • Waterproof rating: >20,000mm
  • Super quiet, soft Micro Brushed Tricot
  • Thigh to ankle zippers for easy on/off
  • SilverStrike™ anti-microbial odor control for stealth and freshness in the field
  • Guaranteed for life
