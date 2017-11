Micki – Customer Service There isn’t a hunter who doesn’t love a great fleece – and our Shenandoah fleece is one of the softest, warmest and most comfortable fleece pullovers you can find anywhere. Many hunters use Shenandoah for double duty: as a mid-layer for hunting and as a piece they can wear around camp, the lodge, or instead of a sweater or light jacket every day during the fall, winter, and spring.