Field & Stream Offers Apparel Designed for the Female Hunter

Field & Stream, a specialty outdoor retailer and product brand owned and operated by DICK’S Sporting Goods, offers a variety of quality apparel options designed specifically for the female hunter. Stylish and built specifically to fit the female body, the women’s hunting apparel promises durability and performance afield. The women’s hunting apparel can be found in Field & Stream and DICK’S Sporting Goods stores nationwide and at FieldandStreamShop.com and dicks.com. “I’ve enjoyed the Women’s Every Hunt Collection from Field & Stream on all of my hunts this season. No matter the temperature, the Every Hunt Collection truly lives up to its name by offering versatility and comfort in just about any weather.” – Field & Stream Pro Staffer Melissa Bachman Field & Stream Women’s Base Defense Midweight Mock Neck Base Layer Shirt and Leggings The Field & Stream Women’s Base Defense Midweight Mock Neck Base Layer Shirt and Leggings provide ultimate support for outdoor activities, no matter the climate. From beating the heat to fighting frigid temperatures, this base layer system will keep the female hunter warmer and drier than ever. NoScent™ C3 Technology, sweat-wicking fabric and 4-way stretch material ensure the huntress remains comfortable, dry and undetectable in the woods. Brushed fabric provides soft comfort and warmth, while flatlock seams prevent chaffing. The top and leggings are feminine cut for a more shapely fit. The long-sleeve shirt features thumbholes to keep sleeves stretched out and an extended back hem for coverage, while the leggings feature a front-fly opening. Field & Stream Women’s Every Hunt Softshell Jacket and Pants The Field & Stream Women’s Every Hunt Softshell Jacket and Pants provide the versatility female hunters need in the outdoors. Use these pieces as stand-alone garments when temperatures are mild, or add on a base layer for additional warmth in cold weather. NoScent C3 technology provides scent control, while hydroRepel™ fabric ensures water resistance and its quiet bonded fleece guarantees silent movement. The jacket features two zippered hand pockets, one zippered chest pocket, adjustable hem and cuffs and a safety harness opening behind the neck. The pants feature two hand pockets, two zippered cargo pockets, two back pockets, an elasticized waist with belt loops and a zippered fly. Field & Stream Women’s Every Hunt Softshell Hunting Gloves The Field & Stream Women’s Every Hunt Softshell Hunting Gloves protect and conceal hands without limiting movement. NoScent C3 Scent Control Technology keeps odor at bay, while the Amara palm patch, silicone-print grip helps the huntress hold on to her bow or firearm. The camo gloves feature stretch cuffs to make pulling them on and off easy. Field & Stream Xtra Waterproof Hunting Boots The Field & Stream Women’s Game Trail Realtree Xtra Waterproof 800g Field Hunting Boots are specifically designed to fit the female foot. HydroProof ULTRA waterproof technology seals off any excess moisture, while Agion® anti-microbial lining keeps feet dry and fresh the entire hunt. The 800g of Thinsulate® insulation offers warmth when it gets cold, and the durable rubber outsole provides durable traction and control on rugged terrain. The leather and nylon canvas upper ensures long-lasting quality on the trail. Its lightweight EVA sockliner and midsole offers superior cushioning, shock absorption and comfort. Field & Stream Carolina Hunting Pack The Field & Stream Women’s Carolina Hunting Pack keeps essential gear and accessories protected and easily accessible throughout the hunt. Specifically designed for the female hunter, this hunting backpack features a large-capacity main compartment, front accessory pocket, two internal pockets and two deep side pockets. It has a contoured back panel with EVA padding and mesh to ensure comfort and breathability on long treks. Padded shoulder straps and sternum strap adjust for the ideal fit. The pack features a rugged nylon top handle and rain fly to keep gear dry, and its 1200 Denier bottom improves durability. Its hydration-compatibility features a hose port, internal sleeve and hose holders on the straps. About Field & Stream Specialty Store Named for the iconic brand that for more than 140 years has been synonymous with outdoor experiences, the Field & Stream store offers a vast assortment of outdoor equipment, accessories and services in hunting, fishing, archery, camping and more. As of July 29, 2017, the Company operated more than 25 Field & Stream stores offering top of the line in-store services along with a wide variety of top national brands including Remington, Huk, Carhartt, Shimano and Yeti, in addition to its exclusive offering of Field & Stream products. The Field & Stream trademark is owned by American Sports Licensing LLC., and is not associated with Field & Stream Magazine. For more information, visit FieldandStreamShop.com.