Broadheads And Field Points Shoot Differently? Fix It.

The Adjustment That Makes Your Broadheads And Field Points Group Together.

In this Nock On Dead Center Segment, John Dudley tells you how to make the adjustment that makes your broadheads group with your field points. This tips will make you a better bowhunter or target archer.

One Response to "Broadheads And Field Points Shoot Differently? Fix It."

  1. Brian Smith   2017/11/11 at 7:24 am

    The “move the rest from BH to FP” technique is a good tool, but it usually won’t work by itself. I tried that technique for years without much success until I addressed other issues first, especially cam lean.

    Reply

