BowTech Realm: Feel the Evolution of Performance

From: Tony Williams -Alday Communications

Bowtech Archery, the industry leader in innovation, has created a whole new world for bow performance and precision with the Realm and Realm X. The Realm and Realm X offer innovations that deliver precision accuracy, complete control and unrivaled stability for the ultimate shooting experience.

“The Bowtech Realm and Realm X are the evolution of precision,” said Todd Snader, Brand Manager for Bowtech. “After the incredible popularity of the award-winning Reign, we added new technologies and enhancements to create a bow without equal in accuracy, performance and shooting experience.”

The Realm and Realm X are powered by the OverDrive Binary Cam System, a one-of – a- kind system that provides the shooter 100 percent control where it matters most, the accuracy zone. This patented technology is the only system that controls both vertical and horizontal nock travel at the same time, achieving perfectly level arrow flight.

The Realm and Realm X debut the CP Dual Lock System, which creates a zero-tolerance environment, locking the limbs to the pocket and the pocket to the riser. With the Dual Lock engaged, the bow operates with precision and repeatable accuracy. Also new is the Clutch Performance Grip. Modular in design, the Clutch was developed as the most comfortable production grip on the market.

PowerShift Technology offers a performance setting that generates maximum speed, or with a simple shift of the FlipDisc, can be switched into the comfort setting, becoming an unbelievably smooth drawing bow. FLX-Guard, another technology originated by Bowtech, allows for flawless execution in terminating riser torque by absorbing cable tension. This feature provides increased tunability, forgiveness and accuracy.

All these technologies are impressive by themselves. Combined, they are in a world of their own.

It’s time to feel the evolution of precision and own your Realm.

The Realm and Realm X are available in five finishes including Black-Ops, Flat Dark Earth, Mossy Oak Break-Up® Country™, Kryptek® Altitude™ and Gore™ Optifade™ SubAlpine.

Suggested retail prices are $1,099 for the Realm and $1,199 for the Realm X.

For more information on Bowtech Archery, visit www.BowtechArchery.com. Bowtech manufactures and distributes the world’s finest compound bows and archery equipment. Founded in 1999, Bowtech’s corporate offices and manufacturing facilities are located in Eugene, Ore. With a worldwide distribution network, Bowtech’s family of brands include: Bowtech, Diamond, Excalibur, Octane, Stryker and WaterDog Surface Technologies.

FEATURES

OverDrive Binary Cams

CP Dual Lock system

Clutch Performance grip

PowerShift Technology

FLX Guard Technology

SPECIFICATIONS

Realm

Brace Height: 7 1/8 Inches

Axle to Axle: 30 3/4 Inches

Draw Length: 25-31 Inches

Draw Weight: 50, 60, 70 lbs.

IBO/ATA Speed: 340 fps

Kinetic Energy: 89.8 lbs.

Effective Let-Off: 83%

Mass Weight: 4.3 lbs.

MSRP: $1,099

Realm X

Brace Height: 6 1/2 Inches

Axle to Axle: 33 1/4 Inches

Draw Length: 25-31 Inches

Draw Weight: 50, 60, 70 lbs.

IBO/ATA Speed: 345 fps

Kinetic Energy: 92.5 lbs.

Effective Let-Off: 83%

Mass Weight: 4.3 lbs.

MSRP: $1,199