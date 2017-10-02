Wind Drifter Motion Decoy

Realistic Appearance and Coloring With Life Like Motion
Make This Decoy Effective

The Wind Drifter Whitetail Deer decoy is made of durable foam, it detaches from the motion rod it uses in an instant, and folds up compactly taking up very little space. Its realistic coloring catches the eye of bucks. Using this decoy in the field increases your chances of bringing those rutting bucks in to bow range. You’ll be surprised at the Wind Drifter Whitetail Decoy’s simplicity, speed of setup, and effectiveness. 

These decoys create life-like motions with even the slightest of breezes. Take a look at the benefits and truly remarkable features that our Whitetail decoy provides and what sets our Wind Drifter Whitetail apart from any other decoy on the market!

  

