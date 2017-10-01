Simmons Sporting Goods and Realtree Outdoors Present Big Buck Photo Contest

Taking a big buck is no doubt reward enough, but Simmons Sporting Goods and Realtree are offering you the chance to win some awesome prizes when you enter your deer in the Big Buck Photo Contest.

To enter, just “inbox” an in-the-field photo of you wearing Realtree camo and your buck through Simmons Sporting Goods Facebook page. Once you’ve entered, you’ll be eligible to win weekly prizes while the contest runs Oct. 1, 2017, through Feb. 3, 2018.

Of the 18 weekly winners, one photo will be chosen as the overall winner and will be awarded a Yamaha Kodiak 700 EPS in Realtree camo! The winner of the grand prize will be announced March 3, 2018, on Simmons Big Buck awards day.

So make sure to snap some photos of your deer before you haul it home for a chance to win some really cool prizes!

 

 

 

