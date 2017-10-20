SCI Opposes Ballot Effort To Stop Mountain Lion, Bobcat Hunting In Arizona

Safari Club International opposes efforts by the Humane Society of the United States and other anti-hunters to end the hunting of mountain lions and bobcats in Arizona by way of the ballot box. HSUS and other anti-hunters currently are circulating petitions, hoping to place their deceitfully draconian measure on the ballot in 2018. “This is just the latest move by anti-hunters to end all hunting,” said SCI President Paul Babaz. “They have made it clear that their strategy is to go state-by-state, species-by-species, if that’s what it takes for them to end all hunting. Please join SCI’s fight to block this attack on our freedom to hunt.” As they attempt to gather signatures to qualify their initiative, the anti-hunters no doubt will be raising money and using those funds in emotional appeals to fool voters. SCI and other hunter groups are launching an aggressive campaign to educate voters in Arizona about the benefits of having wildlife managed scientifically by the Arizona Game and Fish Department, and not by emotionally-driven political initiatives. In addition to ending hunting for mountain lions and bobcats, the initiative measure also attempts to heighten emotions baselessly by prohibiting the hunting of ocelots, jaguars and lynx, which is already illegal.