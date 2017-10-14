Safari Club International Foundation Donation Benefits Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund

Safari Club International Foundation has made a $55,000 donation to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation (TPWF) for the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) Employee Relief Fund.

“We are very appreciative of the outpouring of support we have seen from our friends and partners across the nation for TPWD employees who suffered devastating losses during Hurricane Harvey,” said Carter Smith, TPWD Executive Director. “On behalf of the hundreds of TPWD employees up and down the Texas coast who were affected by the storm – Thank You! We are incredibly grateful to the Safari Club and its members who so generously have contributed to helping our team and their families rebuild after this terrible disaster.”

The donation was made possible by Safari Club International, which waived annual contributions normally made to the national organization so that Texas chapters could instead contribute to hurricane relief. In addition, Safari Club International Foundation sent an email appeal out, which resulted in donations from more than 60 individuals and five chapters across the country.

“Hunters are known for giving back, and here’s another great example of them responding to the needs of their community,” said Bob Benson, Safari Club International Foundation Executive Director. “Safari Club International Foundation is honored to help support Texas chapters in their hurricane relief efforts and we hope that TPWD employees and all others who have suffered losses are on the road to recovery.”

The TPWD Employee Relief Fund is still accepting contributions.

Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation (TPWF) raises private funds to advance Texas’ proud outdoor traditions and conserve our state’s wildlife, habitat, recreational areas, and natural resources. Since 1991, Texas Parks and Wildlife Foundation has raised more than $170 million in private philanthropy to ensure that all Texans, today and in the future, can enjoy the wild things and wild places of Texas.