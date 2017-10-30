Proven Deer Scent Tips

Steve Bartylla Has Proven Success Using Deer Scent, In This Video He Shows Us How He Does It.
Using scents with the proper expectations and in the right situations can have beneficial results. How? It may be when you’re walking to a stand or in an area where you’ll cross a deer trail. It could be in a specific location where you want a buck to stop so you can get a shot from your stand.
Or perhaps it’s when you’re hunting public ground that is pressured and pounded, and you need to get any advantage possible. Watch as Steve Bartylla? explains his best deer scent tips for deerhunting, watch this episode of Hunt ’em Big.
