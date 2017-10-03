THE NEW BEAR LEGEND

Bear Legend Series LS-6 Is Where Speed And Shootability Meet.

The Legend Series LS-6 is engineered by Bear Archery to bring together speed and shootability. The LS-6 compound bow launches arrows at 355 fps for bowhunters who want a fast bow that can still be enjoyable to shoot. The adjustable draw weight and quick grip acquisition satisfies every archer’s need for speed, accuracy, and shootability.

 
AVAILABLE OPTIONS
brown brown
olive olive
camo camo
shadow shadow
 

SPECIFICATIONS

IBO Speed is 355. Lightweight at only 4.2 pounds. Brace height is 5 inches. Axle to Axle is 32 1’4 inches. Peak Draw weight is 55-70 and 45-60. Draw Length is 27″ to 30″. Let Off is 70%. 

For More Go To Bear Archery.

Bear Archery Is On Facebook At https://www.facebook.com/BearArchery.

