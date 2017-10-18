Late October Buck Hunting Tactics

Just In Time, Bill Winke Lays Out His Top Buck Hunting Tactics For Late October.

Late October is the unique time of year when whitetail deer, especially bucks, become more active during daylight hours. Scott Prucha capitalizes on a destination food plot in Iowa, and then Erik Barber deer hunt perfect locations to grunt and rattle bucks within shooting range

