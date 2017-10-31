Know Deer Anatomy

Understanding Deer Anatomy Is Absolutely Necessary For Bowhunters.

Brian Johnson has studied whitetail deer anatomy for 40 years and he knows exactly where the vital organs are located in a deer’s body cavity. Is the brain a good place to shoot a deer? And exactly where is it and how big is it? What about a neck shot, good or bad? I don’t know about you, but I got some surprises in this video and I definitely learned some very important facts.

