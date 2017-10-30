Jason Balazs Reviews G5 Prime Centergy

The all-new Prime Centergy brings downrange accuracy to unprecedented levels.

Jason Balazs reviews the new Prime Centergy from G5 Outdoors in his 2017 bow review. “The all-new Prime Centergy brings downrange accuracy to unprecedented levels. The Centergy features a Balanced Targeting System, making it easier for you to get on target fast and stay there longer.

The Prime Centergy: Paint your target like a pro.” ATA: 33.25” Draw Length: 24.5”-31” (for 30.5” and 31“ add 1” brace height) Brace Height: 6.5” Mass Weight: 4.3 lbs. Draw weight: 40, 50, 60, 65, 70, 80 lbs. IBO Speed: 333 fps. For more on Prime bows, visit: www.g5prime.com To see more reviews, visit: www.outdoorproductreview.com