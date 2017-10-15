Inspired By Women For Women; The Carbon Knockout From Diamond Archery

Proudly introducing the Carbon Knockout

The Carbon Knockout was born from strength. Strength of huntresses unified as one loud voice demanding a product that can keep up with their inherent passion. “You can’t do that” isn’t in their vocabulary, it’s a challenge that fuels the fire. They have respect in everything they do…from their equipment, to the hunt, to their fellow archers. Without a doubt, they should be the team to create the first Diamond Archery women’s bow.

Roundtable discussion of the Carbon Knockout

Diamond Archery brought in the experts. Women called the shots from the beginning to end. From technology and materials to looks and colors, if it was important to them, it was important to Diamond. Check out this quick video with three of the key women that inspired the design of the Carbon Knockout, as they share what was most important to them.

CARBON KNOCKOUT $749 MSRP (USD)

The Carbon Knockout…inspired by women, for women…this bow is for the beginner to the avid woman archer requiring the cutting edge technology, performance and looks that they deserve.

Easy tuning and comfort is essential for the ultimate archery experience and the Carbon Knockout is the key to instant success. Binary Cam technology makes this women’s bow the premium choice for unmatched tunability and instant accuracy. A Carbon Riser makes this the lightest and most comfortable women’s bow offered.

SPECS

DRAW LENGTH – 22.5-27”

DRAW WEIGHT – 40,50,60 LBS

SPEED – 302 FPS

BRACE HEIGHT – 6.75”

AXLE TO AXLE – 30”

MASS WEIGHT – 3.2 LBS

FINISH OPTIONS

Micro Carbon, Mossy Oak Breakup Country

For More Go To Diamond Archery