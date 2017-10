HEART STOPPER DEER LURE

First Buck By Drake Traditional archer Drake gets covered up with does on this bowhunt but he holds out for a buck. And it pays off with his first archery buck./

WANNA RATTLE? KNOW THIS... Wanna try rattling for bucks? Lets Ask Someone Who Knows How To Do It Right. Avoid the stiff learning curve of rattling and also avoid doing what most hunters who rattle do, spook all the…

BIG 10 UNDER MY TREE Jason Pelock intended to sit all-day to catch any big buck rutting activity when a wide Iowa 10-pointer walked directly under his treestand for an intense, up-close encounter caught on video.

BROADHEAD TEST WINNERS A revealing field test that includes the Muzzy Trocar Switch, Rage Trypan, Grim Reaper Pro Series 3-Blade Mechanical, G5 Deadmeat, Dead Ringer Super-Freak Extreme, Ramcat Diamondback, Rocky Mountain Advantage and Slick Trick RaptorTrick.

OPENING WEEKEND: THE 2 R'S Opening weekend saw some action for Robbie and Richey. Here are the hunt re-cap and a few pictures.

10 TIPS FOR A HUNTING LOG Below are some of the things that I keep track of in my journal. I will choose my spots the morning of depending on wind directions and refer to my journal for other specifics.

HOW MORNING AND AFTERNOON HUNTS ARE DIFFERENT Steve Bartylla knows how deer behavior is different in the morning and in the afternoon. And in 5 short minutes you will too.

BLOOD FIGHT, PART 3 Both bucks paused and rested for over a minute. Then they eyeballed and stared at each other. The first to make a move was the 8-point, he raised up on his hind lege and thrust…

Wind Drifter Motion Decoy Take a look at the benefits and truly remarkable features that the Whitetail decoy provides and what sets our Wind Drifter Whitetail apart from any other decoy.

Black Eagle Arrows Are Better Black Eagle Arrows was started by avid outdoorsmen with the knowledge that they could provide a better arrow for archers and bowhunters. Their intention was to develop the very best carbon shafts on the market.

Blood Fight, Part 2 The two bucks shoved hard on their opponents antlers. For a young buck with a narrow forky rack, the younger buck was very aggressive and turned out to be stout. The 8-point outweighs him but still…

Stop Spooking Your Big Bucks 7 Biggest Reasons You Don't See Big Bucks Where You Hunt. In this video, quickly discover the major things about your hunting property that run off the mature, big bucks you want to hunt.

Not Seeing Bucks! Here's Why. Whitetail Management Expert Steve Bartella Tells Us The #1 Reason We Don't See Bucks. A doe's home range is much smaller than a buck's home range. They are more homebound too. Does are also a…

Blood Fight, Part 1 Late last week I witnessed a buck confrontation that, at least for me, had unintended consequences. It in not uncommon to see two bucks that are still in velvet lock horns and shove each other…

Get Home Alive Review The main goal, if something serious happens, is to stay alive until I can get professional help. The Get Home Alive LITE Kit strikes a nice balance because it caters to the lightweight nature of…

September Bucks: Some Got It, Some Don't In September Nearly All Bucks Lose Their Velvet. It Does Not Happen All On The Same Day. Mother Nature Uses The "Trickle Method." Below is one of the "hanger on's". A Buck that still has…

AGING DEER BY THEIR JAWBONE In this three-part video series on aging whitetail deer by their jawbone after harvest, QDMA CEO and wildlife biologist Brian Murphy examines the tooth replacement and wear technique.

Moose Up Close Is A Huge Bull Moose At 5 Yards Close Enough for Ya? This bowhunt for moose gets tense when the moose gets in close, just on the opposite side of the juniper tree where the…

Hooyman Cuts Up In The Woods DIY Sportsman On Yahoo.com Reviews And Reports On The Hooyman Battery Powered Tree Saw. After nearly two year's worth of use and abuse, he reports on his experience with the Hooyman Extendable Tree Saw in…

Mosquito Information For Hunters Ouch! The Beginning Of Hunting Season Is Also Mosquito Season. Here Are The Facts About Mosquitoes, Their Downsides And How To Avoid Them.

DIY: Entry & Exit Routes Bill Winke's deer hunting woods has plenty of ditches and Bill uses them to get into his treestands and get back out. First he clears a ditch with a Hooyman Pole Saw. Bill also discuss…

September: Middle Of The Month Hard Antlers and Velvet. We have some of both in the whitetail buck world around here. For example, the buck in the picture below has his hard antlers for 2017, there is no more growth,…

NOW BUCKS ARE BUCKS Almost daily, new bucks lose the velvet from their antlers. Once they have their hard antlers they want to try them out and show the other bucks what they've got.

JOSH FISHES UP A HOG Josh took a nice bass off the hook and put it in his cooler. Just then he heard a group of wild hogs grunting and squealing out of sight around the bend of the pond.

BACK TO DEER CHANGES In September There Are Many Changes In The World Of Whitetail Deer. Although It's A Step By Step Process Not All Of The Deer Are At The Same Place, Especially This Early in The Month.

HOW TO CALL ELK Jason Balazs shows you the bugle and reeds that he uses when elk hunting and calling Bulls. He covers effective mouth diaphram calling techniques as well. Use these elk calling and Bullying tips and call like…

MELISSA BACHMAN: BOWFISHING TIPS Melissa Bachman Has Bowfished Since She Was A Little Kid And She Gives Us Excellent Advice On How You Can Bowfish Successfully.

TIPS: HUNTING WITH YOUNG KIDS Josh Kinser Is The Champ Of Hunting With Kids. His Current Hunting Buddy Is His 4 Year Old Daughter And She Loves To Go With Him.

WHERE DO THE BUCKS GO? When, why and how far do young bucks disperse from their home range? And where do the big bucks go during November and the rut?

Archery Classes In Schools Nationwide Today, archery programs are available during school and after school throughout the year. These classes focus on safety first and making archery fun for students.

STOP HAIR SLIPPAGE & SHEDDING Slipping, slippage and hair shedding are terms used by taxidermists to describe hair loss on capes, hides and skins when the hair falls out of the hide. It is a term that you don’t want…

A BUCK'S WRONG TURN When I Talked About Changes In Buck Behavior I Didn't Mean This! While I scanned deer in the area a in velvet walked up behind the Gray buck. wait a minute!, I did not expect anything…

VIDEO: SETTING YOUR BOWS TIME What Causes Your Bow To Go Out Of Timing? And How Can You Fix It -- In The Field Or At Home? Jason Balazs shows you a quick tip that guarantees your arrows will fly straight…

SEPTEMBER: THE RUT BEGINS It's September now and many bucks are still in velvet. A few have antlers that are still growing. Some have shed their velvet and have Hard Antlers. Now the deer woods is getting a different…

VIDEO: WOMEN BOWHUNTERS Women Bowhunters Are All Over These Days. Just Watch And See. This video by Mathews is a tribute to women who have the drive to work hard on being bowhunters and defy expectations.

FULL MOON NOCK FOR CROSSBOWS The new Full Moon Nock for Hi-speed crossbows. Turns on automatically when shot. Easy to turn off. Easy to instal. Simple to change batteries or remove.

iHUNT iHUNT Will Improve Your hunts. Call In more Game With Your SmartPhone. With over 600 Calls for 47 Species of game iHUNT is the most versatile, easy to use and accessible game caller made today.

IF YOU DON'T WATCH THIS VIDEO YOU GOOFED UP! Hey, If you only watch one deerhunting video in your life, this is the one. Sit down, and get prepared to have Daniel blow your deerhunting head right of your shoulders.

KEEPING OUR EYES ON THE DEER Some Bucks Have Lost Their Velvet. Some haven't Yet. Now What We Are Looking For Is Changes In Buck Behavior And The Reaction Of The Does.

VIDEO: GETTING BETTER Levi Morgan doesn't show up at the Archery Tournament to party, he came to beat you. However, Word Champion archer Levi Morgan is one of us, a bowhunter.

ScentLoc 2017 Hot, bulky fabrics or garments that provide little or no scent control won’t cut it. Thankfully, ScentLok has hot-weather hunters covered with their new Nexus Carbon Active Weight Top and Bottom.

VIDEO: DREAM YOUR NEW BOW Build your own bow, just the way you want it, at the Mathews BowBuilder.com. Design your custom bow at bowbuilder.com.

Bill Winke Says "Scout Backwards" Bill Winke is a guy who's knowledge of bowhunting whitetail deer is extraordinary. Bill takes us into the woods as he starts at the beginning of a hunt, discovering how to get in and get…

VIDEO: HOW TO HUNT SMARTER! Many bowhunters have the same limited success hunting deer year after year. Our video guys call this "Hunting Wrong." Here's how to hunt right.

PROTEIN IS A HIT Deer took to the protein pellets right away, But mostly at night. And now daytime Is OK with them. and daytime equals pictures. And here we go...

TED NUGENT & FRED BEAR From The Time Ted Nugent Was A Kid, He And His Dad Were Friends With Fred Bear. Here, on Video, Is The Story Of How Fred Bear Impacted the Nugent's Lives.

VIDEO: HOW TO PROCESS YOUR DEER Process your venison yourself. it's easy if you know how to do It. In this brief video Dr. Woods demonstrates for you how he cuts up a deer.

BYE BYE VELVET ... KINDA A friend of mine doesn't call It "Velvet," he calls it "Felt." Heck, he's as right as anybody. Each day now we will see more changes in buck and doe behavior.

DEER: WHERE TO SHOOT VIDEO: Where Are The Vital Organs Of A Whitetail Deer? Deer Nation tells ya and shows a good graphic of where the vitals are located and what happens when your arrow hits them.