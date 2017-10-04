HEART STOPPER DEER LURE

Veteran Deer Lure Maker Bill Harmon Announces Heart Stopper Buck Lure

Harmon Heart Stopper Deer Lure

Use Heart Stopper Deer Attractant from Harmon Scents as a synthetic scrape or as a deer attractant near a runway. If used in a scrape other deer will urinate on the product and make your stand a community meeting ground!

For best results use Heart Stopper Deer Attractant in a scrape.

The most important part of this is to first eliminate all human scent! We all know that rubber boots and gloves are the best way to achieve that.

8-oz bottle. Heartstopper – just SPILL IT AND KILL IT!

HEART STOPPER DEER LURE added by
