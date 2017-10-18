Harmon Scents Gets A Facelift

Get Closer With Harmon Scents

Harmon Scents is coming out for 2018 with their new Deer Dip, Harmon Drip Bags and to top things off a completely new look to the brand. “We’ve altered some packaging in the past but nothing has matched the way we wanted them too.” Eric Norton Digital Marketing and Sales Manager stated. “It took us several trips to retailers to see how we were perceived by the consumer; we were just getting lost on the shelf and our packaging was not footprint friendly to the merchandisers.” We went back to the drawing board and found a solution that helps stores better merchandise Harmon Scents and arrived at an eye-catching brand change. In addition to this change Harmon Scents has a new website www.harmonscents.com to compliment the branding change.

Founder Bill Harmon is excited to see the change in packaging because it has an illustration of his likeness and his very own signature on every package. “I have always stood behind my product when I owned Harmon Scents; I felt so strongly that on the new packaging I wanted my face and signature on every package now that Altus owns the company.” Bill Harmon proclaimed. “I am excited to see how well it is received by consumers, retailers, and distributors…it really looks slick.”

Since 2008, Altus Brands, LLC has acquired and developed small to mid-sized companies in the hunting, and shooting sports market. A family and veteran own company that has acquired or developed over seven brands including Pro Ears Hearing Protection, Benchmaster Shooting Products, Kwikee Kwiver, Woodland Whisper, Harmon Scents, Rifleman, and others. Altus Brands, LLC is located at 6893 Sullivan Road, Grawn, Michigan 49637