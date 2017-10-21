Gene and Barry Wensel Bowhunts

Legendary bowhunters Gene and Barry Wensel along with the Mitten brothers, bring a unique and powerful celebration of the great outdoors.

http://brothersofthebow.com – From the makers of the award winning DVD Primal Dreams, legendary bowhunters Gene and Barry Wensel along with the Mitten brothers, bring a unique and powerful celebration of the great outdoors. Complete without sponsorship or fanfare and featuring music by Brule. The true meaning of God, nature and the circle of life, lies right before our eyes.

