Gear Review: Silent 20 Crush Lightsout Trail Camera

This camera is packed with great features and I am also impressed by the ease of setup. The design of the camera and its TRUBARK HD™ makes it hard to spot in the woods. Zero Detection™ technology means there’s no noise – at all. Another new feature is the Tru-Dual Cams™: using two cameras to achieve optimum day/night images. The day camera produces high quality images and 720p HD videos, and the night the camera captures images and video equal to daytime quality without the usual nighttime blur. The ½ second trigger speed, the Lightsout™ infrared LED flash is completely invisible and the 20MP image quality cannot be matched by anyone. The 42 light LED flash can illuminate up to 100 ft.

Another great feature is the FLEXTIME™ Time Lapse Technology. Instead of the camera triggering only when your animal is in range, you can know right where they came from using the time lapse technology which is also great for security and other projects. The FLEXTIME™ software makes it easy to manage the time lapse photos.

Features include:

Zero Detection™ technology keeps all operations completely silent

Tru-Dual Cams™ optimize images for day and night

Day images customized for superior HD quality

Night images with improved clarity/illumination and reduced night blur

Remains unseen with Lightsout™ technology and invisible infrared LED flash

Highest image quality available in Wildgame Innovations camera

Captures HD photos and videos (up to 30 seconds)

Time lapse mode with Flextime+™ technology

Wide angle 16:9 aspect ratio option

Water-resistant housing combats weather

Anti-fog lens eliminates dew and moisture

Backlit buttons for easy operation in the field

Up to 32GB SD card and 8 AA batteries required (not included)

In the box:

Camera

Manual

Adjustable mounting strap

Flextime+™ Software CD

Overall, this camera really steps up and takes charge of the trail camera market. I am sure others will follow and the only thing that would have really made this camera above all would have been offering 4K video. I suspect this will be introduced in next year’s model. Human detection is tough with the TRUBARK HD™ keeping it safe from would be thieves. The menu was easy to setup without reading directions or looking on line. Cost is reasonable for such a camera, finding it from $129.99 to $159.99 on-line and $129.99 being the average.

For more please go to: Wildgame Innovations

For more please go to: Gary Elliott

www.Facebook.com/GarysOutdoorNewsandReviews

www.GarysOutdoorNewsandReviews.net