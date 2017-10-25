Gear Review: Buck 110 Folding Hunter Knife

The American made Buck 110 Folding Hunter was introduced for the first time by Al Buck in 1963 and with this knife came the standard for other knives.

Forged from 420HC Steel and hardened to Bucks specifications the 110 has become a tradition for all who go afield.

The blade if forged from 420HC steel and is great for sharpening and is less susceptible to corrosion another reason it is a popular steel amongst outdoor enthusiasts. The craftsmanship on this knife hasn’t changed since the day Al Buck started making them. The brass edges are smooth and the fit is phenomenal. The handle is made from real wood and infused with resin which is called Dymondwood and transitions smoothly to brass on the ends. When opened the 110 is as reliable as a one-piece knife. The blade folds back and stores away nicely. The length of the blade is 3 3/4” and with the knife closed measures 4 7/8” length. The knife lists for $82.00 on Bucks website and for an additional $7.00 you can have it engraved by them. The knife also comes with a very nice all leather sheath to carry it on your belt.

Overall, this is an awesome knife. I have other Buck knives but this one really stands out and has been the base design for other knifes such as the 110 Auto and the shorter length blade of the 112 Ranger. I would say if you are looking for something reliable to use in the field, every day or as a reliable knife you can hand down to the next generation of outdoorsmen, this is the knife.

