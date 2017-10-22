Field & Stream Every Hunt Collection Provides Versatility in the Field

Field & Stream, a specialty outdoor retailer and product brand owned and operated by DICK’S Sporting Goods, offers the Every Hunt Collection for hunters seeking versatility. Use these pieces as stand-alone garments in cool weather, or add on a base layer for additional warmth when the temperature drops. No matter the season, you can start your tradition with Field & Stream’s most versatile collection of garments available at Field & Stream and DICK’S Sporting Goods stores nationwide and at FieldandStreamShop.com and dicks.com. The Field & Stream Men’s Every Hunt Softshell Hunting Jacket is ideal for early season hunting when the weather can be unpredictable. This jacket features NoScent™ C3 Scent Control Technology to ensure hunters remain undetectable, while the bonded fleece allows for silent movement. The hydroRepel™ fabric provides breathable water resistance against rainy, wet conditions. This jacket features solid color panels on the sides and under the arms, two zippered hand pockets and one zippered chest pocket with plenty of room for carrying essential items. Adjustable hem and cuffs ensure a comfortable fit, and a safety harness opening at the back provides comfort while tethered to your tree. The Field & Stream Men’s Every Hunt Softshell Hunting Pants pair perfectly with the Every Hunt Softshell Jacket. NoScent C3 Scent Control Technology conceals and contains odors, while its soft, bonded fleece allows you to move quietly. The hydroRepel fabric repels water and moisture when the rain can’t be avoided. Its six-pocket design keeps hunting accessories handy and accessible, and an elasticized waist with belt loops ensures a comfortable fit. The Field & Stream Men’s Every Hunt Softshell Hunting Gloves keep hands warm, protected and scent-free throughout the hunt. Thanks to NoScent C3 Scent Control Technology, these gloves conceal and contain odors easily detected by prey. The gloves ensure full functionality thanks to a silicone-print grip on the palm and a touch-text forefinger and thumb. The Every Hunt Softshell Hunting Gloves ensure hands are warm and ready when game enters your range. The Field & Stream Men’s Every Hunt Beanie keeps your head warm and camouflaged throughout the hunt. This beanie has been treated with NoScent C3 Scent Control Technology and offers recurring odor protection with each wash, allowing it to recharge upon air drying. The Field & Stream Men’s Rutland Tracker Realtree Xtra Waterproof Rubber Hunting Boots keep the hunter active and on his feet, even when taking on the toughest terrain. Hydroproof technology and Aerotherm® aerogel insulation protect against extreme weather conditions, while natural, scent-free technology provides essential odor control. The 7mm neoprene and rubber upper ensure durable, all-around protection, and the rubber outsole delivers strong traction on any surface. The cushioned, EVA sockliner and neoprene lining deliver comfort for day-long hunts. About Field & Stream Specialty Store Named for the iconic brand that for more than 140 years has been synonymous with outdoor experiences, the Field & Stream store offers a vast assortment of outdoor equipment, accessories and services in hunting, fishing, archery, camping and more. As of July 29, 2017, the Company operated more than 25 Field & Stream stores offering top of the line in-store services along with a wide variety of top national brands including Remington, Huk, Carhartt, Shimano and Yeti, in addition to its exclusive offering of Field & Stream products. The Field & Stream trademark is owned by American Sports Licensing LLC., and is not associated with Field & Stream Magazine. For more information, visit FieldandStreamShop.com.