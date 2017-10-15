Daytime Scrape Dripper

MAGNUM SCRAPE-DRIPPER®
Hunting Scent Product Details
Can operate for up to 2 to 3 weeks!
- Drips daytime only, to get bucks to come during daytime hours.
- Can operate up to 2 – 3 weeks on 4 FL OZ of scent depending on temperature swings.
- Gradually intensifies scent output to get bucks even more riled up!
- Normally shuts down during rain & bad weather, so it saves your valuable scent.
- No batteries required!
The Smart Dispenser that keeps a scrape fresh and working.
Also available:
Magnum Scrape-Dripper® Combo
- Combo include a Magnum Scrape-Dripper® and a 4 FL OZ Bottle of Active-Scrape® scent. Just what you need to pattern that trophy buck.
- Drips daytime only to get bucks to come during daytime hunting hours.
- Can operate up to 2 to 3 weeks on 4 FL OZ of scent depending on temperature swings.
Combo includes Magnum Scrape-Dripper® and 4 FL OZ or Active-Scrape®
*Additional sizes or combos for these products may be available at some locations.
For More Visit Wildlife.com.