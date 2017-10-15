Daytime Scrape Dripper

By

MAGNUM SCRAPE-DRIPPER®

Hunting Scent Product Details

     

Can operate for up to 2 to 3 weeks!

  • Drips daytime only, to get bucks to come during daytime hours.
  • Can operate up to 2 – 3 weeks on 4 FL OZ of scent depending on temperature swings.
  • Gradually intensifies scent output to get bucks even more riled up!
  • Normally shuts down during rain & bad weather, so it saves your valuable scent.
  • No batteries required!

The Smart Dispenser that keeps a scrape fresh and working.

Also available:

Magnum Scrape-Dripper® Combo

             

  • Combo include a Magnum Scrape-Dripper® and a 4 FL OZ Bottle of Active-Scrape® scent.  Just what you need to pattern that trophy buck.
  • Drips daytime only to get bucks to come during daytime hunting hours.
  • Can operate up to 2 to 3 weeks on 4 FL OZ of scent depending on temperature swings.

Combo includes Magnum Scrape-Dripper® and 4 FL OZ or Active-Scrape®

*Additional sizes or combos for these products may be available at some locations.

For More Visit Wildlife.com.

  ,

Daytime Scrape Dripper added by on
View all posts by Robert Hoague →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.