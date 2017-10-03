Clay Newcomb: Black Bear at 3 Yards!

By

Some of the most exciting black bear footage ever captured! After missing a huge black bear Clay Newcomb takes a big color phase bear at 3 yards after it bumps into the end of his arrow! This is the full episode “Pretty Close” of Bear Horizon Season 4 by Bear Hunting Magazine

 

 

 

For more please go to: Bear Hunting  and Bear Hunting magazine

  , , , ,

Clay Newcomb: Black Bear at 3 Yards! added by on
View all posts by Clay Newcomb →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.