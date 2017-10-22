CatMan Canoes Up A 9-Point

By

Catman Uses His Canoe To Access A Tough To Get Into Area And Bowhunts Deer.

‘Using a canoe and trolling motor to access a tough area, I found a food source and share a few tips on scouting for a bow season setup. It was the day to be in the woods, as a 9 point buck showed up and gave me a 10 yard shot.

