The Camo Clan’s 175″ Monster Buck

Come along with The Camo Clan’s own George Winters as he travels to East Texas for an early season bowhunt. Little did any of us know what the day would hold as he arrow’s one of his best bucks to date and one of the top 3 bucks ever taken by The Camo Clan on film. This 175 2/8″ brute is something special and a special thanks to Triple AAA outfitters for making this hunt possible. We hope you enjoy watching!