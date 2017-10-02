BLOOD FIGHT, PART 3

By

A Ruckus Between Two Younger Bucks Turns Into A Hard Fought Confrontation.  

Robert Hoague

Both bucks paused and rested for over a minute. Then they eyeballed and stared at each other. The first to make a move was the 8-point, he raised up on his hind lege and thrust himself forward and somehow caught the forky by his antlers.

whitetail buck pictures in september by robert hoague

They thrashed and twisted in the same weeds they had just jostled around in. 

whitetail buck pictures in september by robert hoague

Two minutes of pushing and shoving and they stopped once again. The 8-pointer’s velvet antlers were gouged, torn and bleeding.

whitetail buck pictures in september by robert hoague

As he stood in front of me the bleeding was increasing and his velvet antlers were getting redder.

whitetail buck pictures in september by robert hoague

And they went back at it again. The forky stumbled and fell on his side and the 8-point wrenched his head and neck around violently.

whitetail buck pictures in september by robert hoague

When the forky finally got his narrow rack loose from the 8-pointer’s he quickly put some distance between them. I got a picture of the 8-point getting his breath.

whitetail buck pictures in september by robert hoague

The forky circled in the trees and the 8 watched him. Notice the ragged strips of velvet on the left main beam and tines. The forky does not have wide enough antlers to engage both main beams of the 8-point.

whitetail buck pictures in september by robert hoague

While he is standing still his left antler is bleeding more.

whitetail buck pictures in september by robert hoague

And in another minute the blood is even more red.

whitetail buck pictures in september by robert hoague

The forky walked out fo the woods and started toward the 8-point, but stopped and looked a bigger buck over. The 8-point watched them both briefly before turning and entering the trees and disappearing.

whitetail buck pictures in september by robert hoague

TO BE CONTINUED…

  

BLOOD FIGHT, PART 3 added by on
View all posts by Robert Hoague →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.