BioShield Repels And Kills Biting Insects

All Natural BioShield Repells And Kills Instantly: Mosquitos, Ticks, Black Flies, Fleas, Chiggers And Bed Bugs.

BioShield Insect Repellant is a proprietary blend of all natural ingredients and therefore 100% safe to use on skin and clothing. BioShield has a pleasant citrus smell unlike most insect repellents. BioShield is safe to use on infants, children, pets, horses, cows, any mammal effected by insects.

BioShield does not contain Deet. The pharmacists that developed BioShield do not recommend the use of DEET as a repellant for topical use due to concerns of toxicity. Certain naturally occurring substances have deterring effects on insects. When combined in specific concentrations utilizing our proprietary process; NeuroRx, the resultant all natural compound possesses powerful insect repellant properties and in some cases actually kills certain pests instantly.

BioShield’s proprietary formula is powered by the exclusive registered process; NeuroRx. NeuroRx attacks a neurotransmitter ONLY found in insects. Neurotransmitters control heart rate and metabolism. Ticks, Mosquitos, Fleas & Bed Bugs produce a neurotransmitter called Octopamine. Humans and other mammals, birds, and fish do NOT produce Octopamine. NeuroRx blocks the Octopamine, causing a complete shutdown of insects’ central nervous system; killing them instantaneously.

Whether combatting Ticks, Mosquitos, Fleas or Bed Bugs, be sure to get BioShield and apply as directed prior to going outdoors to enjoy camping, sports, fishing, hunting, jogging, etc..

BioShield leaves NO oily residue!

Effective up to 8 hours!

BioShield does not contain Deet.

BioShield is safe to use on children and pets but is deadly to insects when used as directed!

Take comfort in knowing BioShield has you and your family covered!

BioShield™ is powered by NeuroRX™. NeuroRX™ was developed by pharmacists with Prescription Strength results… and is a proprietary formula of Portland Outdoors™. NeuroRX™ works by attacking a neurotransmitter found only in insects. Neurotransmitters control the heart rate and metabolism. Fleas, ticks, mosquitoes and bed bugs produce a neurotransmitter called octopamine. NeuroRX™ blocks the octopamine, causing a complete shutdown of the central nervous system… killing insects nearly instantaneously. Octopamine is found only in insects. Humans and other mammals, birds and fish do not produce octopamine. NeuroRX™ is safe to use around children and pets but is deadly to insects when used as directed.

BioShield™ Spray

BioShield Spray is an ALL NATURAL DEET FREE insect repellent. It is 100% safe to use on skin and clothing and has a pleasant citrus smell unlike the smell of many insect repellents. BioShield is safe to use on infants, children, adults, pets, horses, cows, etc… BioShield works by attacking a neurotransmitter only found in insects called Octopamine. Once the Octopamine is blocked the central nervous system of insects are blocked, killing them nearly instantaneously. SHAKE WELL before use and Spray liberally on exposed skin and clothing before going outdoors. Do not spray near eyes or mouth. Do Not apply to the hands of children. When applying to face or other sensitive areas spray BioShield into your hand and spread evenly. BioShield leaves NO oily residue. BioShield protects you and your family from Ticks, Mosquitos, Fleas, Bed Bugs, etc…and lasts up to 8 hours! Also available in 4oz and convenient 16oz trigger sprayer.

BioShield™ Laundry Detergent

BioShield Laundry Detergent is an ALL NATURAL DEET FREE insect repellent. BioShield works by attacking a neurotransmitter only found in insects called Octopamine. Once the Octopamine is blocked the central nervous system of insects are blocked, killing them nearly instantaneously. BioShield Laundry Detergent works for standard and high efficiency washing machines. BioShield has you covered against Ticks, Mosquitos, Fleas, Bed Bugs, etc… Use in conjunction with BioShield Spray for maximum results.

vbnm

BioShield™ Body Wash And Shampoo

BioShield™ is powered by NeuroRX™. NeuroRX™was developed by pharmacists with Prescription Strength results… and is a proprietary formula of Portland Outdoors™. NeuroRX™works by attacking a neurotransmitter found only in insects. Neurotransmitters control the heart rate and metabolism. Fleas, ticks, mosquitoes and bed bugs produce a neurotransmitter called octopamine. NeuroRX™ blocks the octopamine, causing a complete shutdown of the central nervous system… killing insects nearly instantaneously. Octopamine is found only in insects. humans and other mammals, birds and fish do not produce octopamine. NeuroRX™ is safe to use around children and pets but is deadly to insects when used as directed.

For More Information Or To Order Go To BioShield Website.