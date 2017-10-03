BIG 10 UNDER MY TREE

By

Video OF Jason Pelock Of Working Class Whitetails On A Successful November Bowhunt – Excellent Video Footage

Jason Pelock intended to sit all-day to catch any big buck rutting activity when a wide Iowa 10-pointer walked directly under his treestand for an intense, up-close encounter caught on video. Pelock kept his nerves in check and waited for a perfect quartering-away shot … and got it at 10 yards. Click Below To Watch Video … Or Click Here.

Jason Pelock of working class whitetails bowhunt

MORE…

  ,

BIG 10 UNDER MY TREE added by on
View all posts by Robert Hoague →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.