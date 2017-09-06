VIDEO: SETTING YOUR BOWS TIME

What Causes Your Bow To Go Out Of Timing? And How Can You Fix It — In The Field Or At Home? 

Jason Balazs shows you a quick tip that guarantees your arrows will fly straight and true. And you can do this in the woods as well as at home.

Jason has a lot of Bow Tips on this YouTube channel, along with a bunch of great product reviews for you, the hunters and shooters out there. Visit www.outdoorproductreview.com www. Also visit Jason on facebook at www.facebook.com/outdoorproductreviews.

