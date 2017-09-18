Bowhunting is an awesome adventure. It isn’t only a test of your hunting skills but it teaches accuracy and patience as well. But of course, you can’t begin without your gear. With the right gear and proper maintenance, you will be able to practice well and take your game right. What if you’re going camping or traveling on a trip with your bowhunting gear, though? While it may seem a bit daunting at first, packing for your bowhunting trip is actually easy to do!

So if you’re wondering about what to do to keep your gear safe and dry while camping for a few days, then follow the tips I’ll be showing you.

How to Travel With Your Bowhunting Gear

Double-Wrap Your Bow

To make sure that your bow is safe and secure during the trip I start with thoroughly cleaning my bow then double-wrap it in bubble wrap, foam or another form of accepted packing material and then put it in its respective case. That way, you won’t need to worry about your bow getting damaged during the trip.

Use Socks as Travel Bags

Make use of your socks and stash all your bowhunting accessories inside. Not only is this a space-saver, but it also avoids damage to the items you pack into the socks. Plus, it prevents anything in your bag from shifting around too much. Your accessories won’t be hitting each other or your pack won’t be uncomfortable while you are on the trail. I recommend that you bring socks that are padded and soft to keep you comfortable and warm when worn and help keeping your accessories safe while inside it.

Pack Light

Always pack light and bring the bowhunting gear you need, taking advantage of carry on’s when flying and making a list of the basic necessities rather than overpacking. Only bring the essentials and the items you need for survival purposes to avoid overloading your pack. Prioritize the equipment and clothing you will be using throughout the trip and do not overload luggage or back packs by bringing too much of what you may not use for the trip. Prepare ahead and bring a first aid kit and survival kit for emergencies as well. Organizing and listing what you need is recommended to avoid forgetting something important but also bringing too much.

In Conclusion

If you’re going camping while on a bowhunting trip, that doesn’t mean you’ll have to lug a ton of unnecessary weight or end up hassling with items that require a lot of care and bother. Hopefully these tips will save you time, energy and money.

If you have any questions or would like to share your tips and experiences with camping, then comment down below.