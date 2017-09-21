Tools You Need for Maintaining Your Bow

When you invest in a bow, you will need to make sure that you have the proper tools to maintain it and keep it performing well, just like how a home needs a mini circular saw for DIY projects (check out the best mini circular saws here!). The right tools to maintain your bow won’t only have it looking good but it will ensure top performance and lengthen its longevity.

These are six of the top tools I recommend every archer/bowhunter have.

Fletching Jig

Making your own arrows or just refletching damaged vanes/feathers doesn’t have to be expensive or take a lot of time. It is easy and fun and allows you to customize your arrows just the way you want them, when you want them. There are a variety of Fletching Jigs on the market including one of the most innovative, easy to use fletchers available, the GT Arrow Fletcher from Goat Tuff Products.

Arrow Spin Tester

Your arrows are a vital part of your archery equipment and it’s important that not only are they properly fletched but that they are straight. The simplest way to ensure your arrows are straight is to invest in a Arrow Spin Tester like this one from Pine Ridge Archery but there are many other brands available.

Nocking Pliers

These are optimal for compound bows as they help replace your strings, fix nocking points and allow you to work on other parts of your bow.

Allen Wrenches

Allen or Hex Wrench sets are necessary to attach and secure accessories to you bow and tighten the various bolts common to your bow. Allen/Hex Wrench sets like the one pictured below are inexpensive, handy and available in most hardware and archery shops.

Bow Vise

A bow vise is a great way to hold you bow securely while you work on it. You can mount it on a working bench and will help lessen the hassle when working on or cleaning your bow.

Bow Press

A bow press is necessary to take the pressure off the limbs so you can do a variety of work that can only be done while your bow is tension free.

In Conclusion

When it comes to maintaining your bows, you’ll need to make sure that you have the right tools for it. I hope that this article will help you know what tools are necessary for basic maintenance jobs.

If you have any questions or would like to share your tips and experiences when maintaining your bow, then comment down below. I would love to hear what you have to think.

ABOUT: I’m Victor Crafter, your average homeowner with the passion and skill for DIY projects and creating new things from scratch. Join me as I share my tutorials and tips on purchasing the best home tools everyone needs!