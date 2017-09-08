TIPS: HUNTING WITH YOUNG KIDS

Josh Kinser Is The Champ Of Hunting With Kids. His Current Hunting Buddy Is His 4 Year Old Daughter And She Loves To Go With Him.  

This video is by Josh Kinser, a guy who’s all heart. Believe me, it will put a smile on your face. We go along along with Josh, just like his 4 year old daughter does. This video is not the tale of the big buck or the secret tip to get him, it’s better than than, it is how one man shares his love for hunting deer his young daughter. And learns how to deal with her occasional issues and do what it takes for her to discover her own love for hunting. 

