STOP HAIR SLIPPAGE & SHEDDING

By

Spraying the hide with the Koola Buck Anti- Microbial Spray will prevent slippage and hair shedding. And is ideal for use on game meat as well.

Slipping, slippage and hair shedding are terms that  taxidermists use to describe hair loss on capes, hides and skins when the hair falls out of the hide. It is a term that you don’t want to hear.
 
Epidermal slippage can occur before, during or after tanning and occurs due to bacteria getting into the hair follicles.  The follicles begin to decay, and the hair falls out of the hide. Properly preparing the hide in the field by spraying it with the Koola Buck Anti- Microbial Spray will prevent this from happening.
 
Surface pH at the time of harvest is neutral at 7.0, but as heat, dirt and other debris begin to contaminate the surface, the pH begins to rise. By applying the Koola Buck Anti-Microbial Spray on the cape, the pH level is significantly lowered, which also greatly lowers the growth of bacteria thereby eliminating hair slippage. Simply put: avoid bacteria; avoid slippage.
 
The Koola Buck Anti-Microbial Spray is ideal for use on game meat as well. Game meat is a precious commodity and hard to come by, so why not give your meat all the care it deserves. Simply use the Koola Buck Anti-Microbial Spray directly on the meat to keep bacteria from growing.
 
Each 10-ounce bottle of Anti-Microbial Carcass Spray will treat two to three deer or an entire elk, moose or large-game animal.
 
The use of the Koola Buck Anti-microbial Spray significantly lowers the growth of bacteria and mold. In doing so, you can ensure the quality of your hide, and you can age your carcass longer with less waste and spoilage, while ensuring the safety of the meat you feed your family and friends.
 
This new Anti-Microbial Carcass Spray is available at www.koolabuck.com and at select dealers nationwide for a suggested retail price of $12.99. To find a dealer near you, visit http://www.koolabuck.com/dealers/.
 
Headquartered in Brookville, Pa., Koola Buck is a leading designer and manufacturer of portable refrigeration systems, meat hooks, anti-microbial game bags and game-processing videos. For additional information on Koola Buck and its full line of products write to: Koola Buck, 494 Service Center Rd., Brookville, PA 15825; call (814) 849-9695; or visit www.koolabuck.com.

  

STOP HAIR SLIPPAGE & SHEDDING added by on
View all posts by Robert Hoague →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.