In Sights Hunting MWP Crossbow Pack in Realtree Xtra

The Multi Weapon Crossbow Pack by In Sights Hunting is the newest and most innovative pack in the MWP series. Featuring the Realtree Xtra camo pattern, it features a single-weapon compartment capable of carrying and protecting most crossbows and rifles on the market.

All your hunting gear can be packed and organized in five spacious cargo compartments totaling 1985 cubic inches of storage.

The MWP Crossbow Pack comes equipped with a removable compression-molded outer storage shell that protects optics during transport. The storage shell comes equipped with a universal stand attachment strap allowing you to attach the shell to the rail of your stand keeping your gear within easy access while hunting. An adjustable butt stock sling allows you to adjust the pack to carry even the largest of crossbows and rifles comfortably on your hunt.

The MWP Crossbow Pack is designed with padded back and hip panels, along with a cool-fit-vented frame suspension system that pushes the weapon’s buttstock and trigger guard away from your lower back, making it supremely comfortable. In Sights Hunting guarantees you will have the best multi weapon pack on your hunt with a one-year manufacturer’s warranty and an option allowing you to safely carry your crossbow or rifle leaving your hands free to drag out that big buck after a successful hunt!

For more please go to: In Sights Hunting