SEPTEMBER: THE RUT BEGINS

SEPTEMBER Is When The Deer Woods Becomes A Different Place.

At the turn of the month many bucks are still in velvet, a few have antlers that are still growing. Some have shed their velvet and have Hard Antlers.

Now the deer woods has a different appearance. The important changes to bucks are in attitude and behavior as their instinct pushes them to focus on the rut. My camera is gonna be extra busy now. Hang with me.

Here is the first picture heralding the upcoming changes. I took it yesterday morning, I managed several more pictures as the scuffle evolved and will put them up pronto.

whitetail buck pictures in september by robert hoague
A younger whitetail buck challenges a larger buck. And they “lock horns.” A whitetail buck picture taken  on September 4th by robert hoague.

