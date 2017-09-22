September Bucks: Some Got It, Some Don’t

In September Nearly All Bucks Lose Their Velvet. It Does Not Happen All On The Same Day. Mother Nature Uses The “Trickle Method.”  

Robert Hoague

Below is one of the “hanger on’s”.  A Buck that still has velvet on its antlers. 

whitetail buck picture in velvet in september by robert hoague

This is the buck I labeled ‘Double Finger’ back in July. You can see those finger like points, one on each main beam. He’s been a fighter as you can tell by the gouges on his ears. 

whitetail buck picture in velvet in september by robert hoague

Here he is browsing on native vegetation. 

whitetail buck picture in velvet in september by robert hoague

He is done with the browsing and now is ready to move on.

whitetail buck picture in velvet in september by robert hoague

Half an hour later we see three bucks that are have-nots, as in no longer have velvet on their antlers. I like to call pictures like this ‘Fathers and Sons.”

whitetail buck picture in velvet in september by robert hoague

As it gets a bit later the gray buck walks out of the woods and continues along the edge of the woods.

whitetail buck picture in velvet in september by robert hoague

I can’t help but wonder what the actual age of this buck is. His body is full and heavy, his neck is if still slim and his antlers are scrawny. But he is still a cool buck.

whitetail buck picture in velvet in september by robert hoague

‘Double Finger’ took the walk along the edge of the woods in a different place.

whitetail buck picture in velvet in september by robert hoague

He disappeared for several minutes and the showed up again, he was the last deer of the day.

whitetail buck picture in velvet in september by robert hoague

TO BE CONTINUED…

 

 

 

