The ScentLok Savanna Crosshair Jacket and Pant in Realtree Camo boasts all the features a warm-weather hunter would need, and stripped away everything they don’t. The Savanna Crosshair system also features ScentLok’s unmatched Carbon Alloy™ technology that combines the power of activated carbon, treated carbon and zeolite for maximum odor adsorption.

 

ScentLok Savanna Crosshair Jacket: 

  • Carbon Alloy™ technology     For maximum odor adsorption
    • Antimicrobial treatment      For maximum odor prevention
    • Moisture Wicking      Keeps you cool & dry
    • Smooth polyester interlock fabric      For maximum comfort in the field 
    • Spandex Cuff      Keeps sleeves secure and in place
    • Safety Harness opening      For easy access 
    • Three pockets      For added storage & accessibility

ScentLok Savanna Crosshair Pant:

  • Carbon Alloy™ technology     For maximum odor adsorption
    • Antimicrobial treatment     For maximum odor prevention
    • Moisture Wicking      Keeps you cool & dry
    • Smooth polyester interlock fabric      For maximum comfort in the field 
    • Six pocket design      For keeping essentials close and ready
    • Side waist adjusters      For a customized fit
    • Inner thigh gusset & articulated knees      For maximum flexibility

 

