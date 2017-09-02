ScentLoc 2017

All Killer No Filler New ScentLok Nexus Carbon Active Weight apparel eases hunters’ warm weather odor worries Muskegon, MI (August 31, 2017) – Wandering the woods during the weeks and months prior to bow season is a necessity. Fine-tuning stand and blind sites, scouting scrapes, trimming shooting lanes and tending to cameras are critical tasks that help pay dividends once the hunting season begins. But all that pre-season preparation is fraught with risk. It’s hot in August and September; you’re sweating and you stink. And once that bruiser on your hunting property gets a good whiff of your dangerous odor, well… let’s just say you’ve dramatically decreased your chances of crossing paths with him in the future. The same holds true during the early weeks of the hunting season when unseasonably warm weather is still a regular component of the forecast. In the absence of hot does, bucks are on high alert for anything out of the norm. One wild waft of wind in the wrong direction and your human odor – along with any other unnatural ambient odors you may be carrying – is more than enough to change a buck’s previously predictable pattern, if not push him off your property altogether. So, how does the well-prepared deer hunter avoid being burned by the very trophy he’s trying to track down? Luckily, controlling the odors that distress deer is the very reason ScentLok Technologies® created odor-adsorbing hunting clothing over 25 years ago. And pre-season pursuits and early-season encounters during warm weather were the precise motives behind their all-new Nexus Carbon Active Weight Top and Bottom. Combining ScentLok’s premier odor prevention and adsorption technologies with a comfortable new tailored fit and an advanced wicking treatment for moisture management, Nexus Carbon Active Weight is the most comfortable and effective warm-weather attire a hunter can wear – as a base layer, or as primary outerwear. ScentLoc Premier Odor Control and Prevention Nexus Carbon Active Weight garments employ ScentLok’s laboratory- and field-proven odor-adsorbing Carbon Alloy® technology, which has been independently tested to outperform other odor-controlling fabrics by wide margins. Patented Carbon Alloy® technology combines activated carbon with treated carbon and zeolite to attract and contain a larger spectrum of odors than is possible with other odor-adsorbing fabrics, including the full range of hunt-killing metabolic odors, bacterial odors, and ambient odors. But Nexus Carbon Active Weight Top and Bottom go an additional step, adding ScentLok’s Gold+Alloy® technology to prevent odors before they even start. ScentLok uses vaporized gold particles – perfectly sized to fill pores in the polyester fabric itself – to block odor molecules from penetrating and avoiding the permastink that often develops in other high performance fabrics. Vaporized silver particles then occupy the pores in the gold to serve as a bacteria-attacking antimicrobial that won’t wash away like common topical antimicrobial silver treatments. This mind-blowing science and performance is all about predictable pore sizes, and it’s only available from ScentLok. ScentLoc Full-On Fit and Flexibility A lot of so-called performance garments rely on fabric flexibility alone to facilitate freedom of movement. That’s a fail. Go to full draw without binding or pinching; your shoulder blades will have all the room they need to move within the ergonomic paneled shoulders of the Nexus Carbon Active Weight LS Top. Even relaxed, hunters will appreciate the articulated elbows for a natural arm-resting position, with no annoying binding or undue tightness. The flat-lock seam at the waist keeps the top where it belongs, over the belly, while thumbholes at the wrist keep sleeves from riding up on the forearms and allowing scent to escape. Ultra comfortable Nexus Carbon Active Weight Bottoms provide an equally thoughtful fit, and are sensibly articulated everywhere it matters. Stretch panels at the knees allow those critical joints to bend without binding, while an anatomical front pouch defies package pinching. Up top, a wide waistband assures a secure and comfortable fit that keeps these sturdy yet lightweight bottoms from creeping downward, exposing skin and releasing odors. ScentLok’s new Nexus Carbon Active Weight Tops and Bottoms are offered in men’s sizes S-3XL, and are available in Black, Realtree Xtra and Mossy Oak Break-Up Country. ScentLok Nexus Carbon Active Weight LS Top Model No. 81512 Carbon Alloy technology for odor absorption

Solid: size S-XL $59.99, size 2XL-3XL $69.99 Remaining comfortable and odor-free is critical to success during pre-season preparations and warm-weather hunts. Hot, bulky fabrics or garments that provide zero or inferior scent control won’t cut it. Thankfully, ScentLok has hot-weather hunters covered with their new Nexus Carbon Active Weight Top and Bottom. It’s all killer no filler, providing the most effective odor prevention and control technologies available in a lightweight and highly comfortable package. See the full line of proven ScentLok products at ScentLok.com, or at your local dealer.