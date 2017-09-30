Why ProTX Gloves? How About Avoiding Catastrophic Injury?

By

Most of us have seen, or know of someone who has had an arrow break during the release. But, it’s not always the arrow that explodes due to a fracture we don’t see. What about if your nock breaks? You shoot a D-Loop? Doesn’t matter and world class archer\bowhunter Joella Bates talks about this exact problem and how you can avoid the catastrophic injury that comes with it.  Shooting Edge has a glove that no archer should ever not be wearing when shooting a bow.  For more please visit: Shooting Edge

