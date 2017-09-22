Pope & Young Supports Boone & Crockett’s Conservation Education Program

By

 

 

marquee1

Sponsored by: The Pope & Young Club

The Pope and Young Club is proud to announce support for the Boone and Crockett Club’s Conservation Education Program. The grant will go towards the purchase of a mobile cargo trailer (the B&C Club Archery-Mobile (BCAM)) and NASP approved archery equipment. The B&C staff will use the trailer and equipment to deliver the National Archery in the Schools Program to public schools that currently do not offer NASP. This project will put bows and arrows in the hands of thousands of youth and will benefit wildlife conservation and the sport of bowhunting by providing education and knowledge.

“Being able to work with and receive support from the Pope and Young Club is a unique aspect of this program,” said B&C Conservation Programs Manager Luke Coccoli. “Bringing together two of the greatest hunter-conservationist organizations and teaming up to accomplish both groups education and outreach goals is a dream come true and a partnership we hope to continue for a long time to come. NASP is a great program that has been proven again and again across the country. With the support from P&Y and the resources and location B&C possess this is sure to be a fun, safe and educational program. A success for conservation education and all involved!”

“As Conservation Chair of the Pope & Young Club, it’s truly an honor to award ‘the Boone and Crockett Club’s Conservation Education Program’ with a 2017/2018 grant through the P&Y Conservation program,” said Merritt Compton. “Getting our youth involved in bowhunting and educated about the role bowhunters play in conservation is one of the highest priorities of the Pope and Young Club’s Conservation Program.”

For more information on the Boone and Crockett Club’s Conservation Education Program, go to boone-crockett.org.

The Pope and Young Club is a non-profit North American conservation and bowhunting organization dedicated to the promotion and protection of bowhunting by striving to increase awareness and appreciation of bowhunting foundations, principles and values. The Pope and Young Club is focused on Fair Chase hunting ethics that support the ethical pursuit of free ranging, wild game animals without unfair advantage while promoting the conservation of both habitat and wildlife. The Club also maintains the universally recognized repository of records and statistics on North American big game animals harvested with a bow and arrow.

For more information please contact the Pope & Young Club at Box 548, Chatfield, MN 55923.

Phone: 507-867-4144. Contact e-mail: admin@pope-young.org.

  , , , , ,

Pope & Young Supports Boone & Crockett’s Conservation Education Program added by on
View all posts by Rick Mowery →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.