Pope & Young Supports Boone & Crockett’s Conservation Education Program

The Pope and Young Club Supports the “Be Bear Aware Campaign” “The Be Bear Aware Campaign believes it is crucial that the message of bear avoidance and bear spray gets out to as many hunters and youth groups as possible,” said Chuck Bartlebaugh, Founder and Director…

Pope & Young Club Announces Conservation Hunt Winners The Pope and Young Club announced the winners of the 2017 Pope and Young Club Conservation Hunt-Drawing. Funds raised go to the P&Y Club’s Conservation, Education and Outreach programs.

Dirk Dieterich Wins “Limited Edition P&Y” Take-Down Recurve From Bear Archery “It is a very rare event when I actually win anything, so you can imagine my surprise at the P&Y awards banquet when I heard my name called out,” said Dirk Dieterich. “My friends said,…

Bear Archery Renews Support For The Pope and Young Club “It's an honor for Bear Archery to support a great, longstanding organization like the Pope and Young Club,” said Tyler Musgrave, Associate Product Manager at Bear Archery.

Zeiss Sports Optics Continues Support For The Pope and Young Club “We are very proud to support Pope & Young Club, an organization that puts conservation at the top of their list,” said Joel Harris, Marketing / Communication Manager of Carl Zeiss Sports Optics.

Win The Hunt Of A Lifetime: P&Y 2017 Conservation Hunt-Drawing The Pope and Young Club is offering two exciting hunting adventures as part of the 2017 Pope and Young Club Conservation Hunt-Drawing. 100% of the funds raised will go directly to P&Y Club Conservation, Education…

P&Y Releases 8th Edition Record Book The book includes more than 15 educational and entertaining feature stories, including a photo essay capturing past images of our great “Forefathers of Bowhunting,” detailing special moments of Dr. Saxton Pope, Art Young, Fred Bear,…

P&Y: 2017 Stewardship Award to the Christian Hunters Of America The Stewardship Award is given to a bowhunter or bowhunting organization that, by their actions, has conveyed a positive, good citizenship image to the hunting and non-hunting public.

P&Y Club Names New World Record Typical Mule Deer This incredible animal has been entered into the 31st Recording Period–the biennium representing entries accepted into the P&Y Records Program from January 1, 2017 to December 31, 2019.

P&Y Club Debuts Online Auction at 30th Biennial Convention The Pope and Young Club is proud to announce that for the first time their popular Live Auction will be online. This will allow bowhunters who are unable to attend the 30th Biennial Convention to…

P&Y Announces Potential New World’s Record Desert Bighorn On November 21, 2016, Tony Loop of Appling, Georgia closed within 30 yards above the largest ram he had ever seen. Tony’s Desert bighorn has an initial entry score that could surpass the existing World's…

Pope & Young Club Announces Potential New World’s Record American Elk On September 10, 2016, Steve Felix of Seeley Lake, Utah spotted a tremendous bull in some low brush raking a tree. Steve glassed the bull and instantly knew it was a shooter. It was and…

P&Y Club Announces Potential New World’s Record Non-Typical Coues Deer In December of 2015, Terry Edwards of San Carlos, Arizona took an incredible Coues deer that may be the new Pope and Young Club Non-Typical World’s Record. This Coues deer is entered into the 30th…

Coming April: P&Y 30th Biennial Convention Great speakers, incredible seminars, world-class trophy mounts and an amazing auction packed with top-shelf hunts are what you will find at the 2017 Pope And Young Club Convention! Every two years the Pope And Young…

S3DA Kids Compete in USIAC Championships Former students in the Scholastic 3-D Archery program participated and placed at the 2016 3-D U.S. Intercollegiate Archery Championships. The USIAC Championships were held at the Sahara Woods State Wildlife Area in Carrier Mills, Illinois…

Pope & Young Club Offers Free Outdoor Edge Outfitter Pack With New Lifetime Membership There isn't a better organization to help us keep bowhunting alive, strong and growing and now, a Lifetime Membership goes over the top with even more incentives to join as a Life Member.

Scholastic 3-D Archery (S3DA) Awards Trey Spencer Memorial Scholarships Scholastic 3-D Archery awarded the Trey Spencer Memorial Scholarship at the ASA Classic on August 6th. The awards were given to seven deserving students from across the country. The money for the scholarship was given…

P&Y Offers FREE Outdoor Edge Razor-Lite Knife The Pope and Young Club is proud to offer all new members who choose a 4-year membership, a free Razor-Lite knife from Outdoor Edge®. The $150, 4-year Membership with the Pope and Young Club is…

P&Y Club Supports National Archery in the Schools Volunteers 56% of NASP students say they want to know more about bowhunting. According to the Archery Trade Association, since 2001 when NASP started, the number of archers has increased from 7 million to 19 million.

P&Y Club Announces 2016 Super Hunt Winners Dawn Traub wins Grand Prize in the P&Y 2016 Super Hunt Drawing and Dan McClure wins the Second Prize in the P&Y 2016 Super Hunt Drawing. Congratulations to both winners and to the Pope &…

Glenn Hisey Retires From The Pope and Young Club For the last 35 years, Glenn has faithfully and loyally served the Pope and Young Club. It was a labor of love. The Pope and Young Club stands for Ethics and Fair Chase, and he…

S3DA Offers Kentucky Bull Elk Tag The Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife has generously presented Scholastic 3-D Archery with a 2016 Kentucky Bull Elk Tag to be used to raise much needed funds for their ongoing efforts to positively impact…

Michael Hodel wins Hoyt Nitrum bow “I was shocked when they told me and honestly, I still am,” said Michael. “I thought it was very generous of Pope and Young and Hoyt to make this happen for a new member.”

First P&Y Bowhunters Rendezvous - A Hit With All Hundreds of participants and dozens of vendors took part in the three day event, which included realistic 3-D target ranges, set up on three loops of well-groomed trails in the forested area of the facility.

Scholastic 3-D Archery Announces Kentucky Bull Elk Tag Drawing The 2016 Kentucky Bull Elk Tag to be used to raise much needed funds for their ongoing efforts to positively impact the lives of young archers across the United States. All proceeds will benefit Scholastic…

The Pope and Young Club Announces the 2016 Super Hunt Drawing The Pope and Young Club is offering two exciting hunting adventures as part of the 2016 Pope and Young Club Super Hunt Drawing.

P&Y Club's Bowhunters Rendezvous: Loaded With Fun For Everyone The first-ever Pope and Young Bowhunters Rendezvous, June 10th - 12th, is shaping up to be an incredible, action-packed, archery event that features over $15,000 worth of hunts, $25,000 worth of 3-D targets, 8 bow…

S3-DA Regional Tournament Sets Attendance Record Pine Hill Archery Club hosted the Indiana Central Regional Tournament over the weekend in Danville, IN. with a record setting 102 archers in attendance.

P&Y Club Announces 2016 Super Hunt Drawing The Pope and Young Club is offering two exciting hunting adventures as part of the 2016 Pope and Young Club Super Hunt Drawing. One-hundred percent of the funds raised through the sale of hunt-drawing tickets…

P&Y Club Approves Gross Score as Supplemental Data "This new policy is not to be confused with the Club's 'final net' score," said Joe Bell, the Club's Executive Director. "This remains unchanged and will not affect the official ranking of each animal. Ranking…

P&Y Club Helps Fund the National Conservation Leadership Institute The National Conservation Leadership Institute is a small organization, focused on developing the men and women who are working, hands-on every day, to find solutions to North America’s biggest conservation challenges.

P&Y Club Announces Potential New World’s Record Shiras Moose In the early afternoon of October 8th, 2015, Bobby Hebert of Golden, Colorado, found himself a mere 9 yards away from what may be the new World Record Shiras bull moose.

P & Y Club Renews Support For Congressional Sportsmen’s Foundation The Congressional Sportsmen’s Foundation’s mission is to work with Congress, governors, and state legislatures to protect and advance hunting, angling, recreational shooting and trapping. For over a decade the Pope and Young Club has supported…

Wildlife Research Center to Sponsor Scholastic 3-D Archery Wildlife Research Center joins a growing list of companies that have stepped up to help S3DA grow archery and bow hunter numbers. job educating our youth in a sport they lifetime.

Pope & Young Begins Ladies Membership Drive All women that become join between August 1, 2015 & March 31, 2016 will be entered to win great prizes from Midwest Trophy Outfitters and Rockstarlette Bowhunting!

Scholastic 3-D Archery Names Jared Knerr Missouri State Cordinator Scholastic 3-D Archery is proud to announce Jared Knerr as the new Missouri S3DA State Coordinator. Jared will oversee all aspects of the S3DA program in Missouri.

Pope and Young Club Changes Membership Structure Now, any person can become a member of the Pope and Young Club, whether or not they are a bowhunter or whether or not they have harvested an animal with a bow and arrow .

Pope & Young Club Announces 2014 Youth Hunt Giveaway Winner Young P&Y winner has won a guided 5 1/2 day whitetail deer hunt in Illinois with Greg Guerrieri of Mid-West Trophy Outfitters.

The P & Y Club announces Special Summer Drawing Don't miss out on this incredible Summer Drawing. You could win a Convention Package, An Illinois Whitetail Deer Hunt or the Grand Prize, Montana Spot-N-Stalk Black Bear hunt.

P&Y Announces Potential World Record Muskox In August 2013, Brian Keith traveled from his home state of Texas to the Contwoyto Lake region of the Nunavut Territory in Canada to hunt muskox.

P&Y Club Complete 3-Years of Bitterroot Elk Project The Pope & Young Club, a non-profit North American conservation and bowhunting organization, completed 3 years of funding for the Bitterroot Elk Project. Initial results show Mountain Lion populations to be biggest threat to herd.

New World’s Record Desert Bighorn Sheep? Brian Benyo of Ohio traveled to Tiburon Island in Sonora, Mexico to hunt Desert Bighorn sheep where a second stalk yielded a 25 yard shot.

Visit the Pope & Young Museum in Chatfield, Minn. A place to learn bowhunting's history, appreciate bowhunting's "re-discovery," and understand bowhunting's place in wildlife conservation and our culture.

P & Y Club Exempts Lighted Nocks and Bow Mounted Video Cameras. The Board of Directors passed ratification by the voting membership, standard lighted nocks and bow-mounted cameras will be exempted from the "no electronics attached to the bow or arrow" rule.

Bowhunting World Magazine partners with the Pope & Young Club. The Pope & Young Club Corporate Partners Program allows manufacturers an opportunity to work with the Pope & Young Club to protect and defend bowhunting and wildlife conservation across North America.

Ishi, the Last Aborigine He was the last of his tribe, last of his kind and shared his knowledge of the bow and arrow with Art Young and Saxon Pope.

Pope & Young Club partners with Raised Hunting Airing Saturdays at 11:30am on the Outdoor Channel and Fridays at 10:00pm on Wild TV, Raised Hunting focuses on the life and trials of a hunting family.

Lancaster Archery Supply partners witth Pope & Young Club Lancaster has joined a growing list of companies standing up for bowhunters and our bowhunting heritage.

P&Y Club Supports Free Ranging NA Big Game The Pope & Young Club continues its stand on 'Fair Chase' and strongly condemns the killing of big game animals in artificial situations.