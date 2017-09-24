Playing the Angles

-
My Four Favorite Bowhunting Books
“The bear, still not suspecting I was there, turned broadside to me. I loosed my arrow and saw it bury to the feathers … He let go a horrible growling roar and spun around and…
-
Making the Book: Part II
Bowhunters often speak wistfully of taking animals that end up “Making the book.” In part II M.R. covers 'The Book', when it was started, the evolution and the great bowhunters who made it happen. Want…
-
Making the Book: Part I
M.R. James entered his first animal into the record book of Pope & Young and from that moment on he not only added more but went from a member to one of the important leaders…
-
Man, What a Rack!
You don't have to be an elk hunter to appreciate the regal majesty of a rutting bull elk. The oversized antlers, eerie sounds of fluting bugles, throaty grunts and guttural growls can fire the imagination…
-
Compounding a Problem
The January Archery Trade Association Show, where the industry’s manufacturers unveiled their latest products and take orders from dealers revealed a less-than- positive consensus that “significant problems exist” in the archery business. Is the compound…
-
One More Deer Season
For most bowhunters the drive is to put a good animal on the ground. Add to the trophy room, the count and the freezer. For some it's not the quantity but the quality of the…
-
Goodbye & Good Riddance!
2016 has slide quietly into the past and with it the bitter sweet memories. Every year is challenged with good and bad times but M.R. James who lived through the pain of 2016 reveals his…
-
Long Live the King
THE DATE WAS October 29, 1965 and Illinois bowhunter Mel Johnson was about to write deer hunting history by tagging a World Class whitetail and World Record buck that still reigns as the best of…
-
Making Memories: Don’t Forget Field Photos
When that long anticipated moment happens and you find that trophy you have hunted, your thoughts should go to preserving the moment forever. Few bowhunters know more about taking good hunt photos than M.R. James…
-
The Archery Hall of Fame Inducts 4 Legends
A TWO-TIME OLYMPIC GOLD MEDAL WINNER; a celebrated gold medalist and archery coach; a world class target archer/bowhunter; and a champion archer/bowhunter/promoter were enshrined in the Archery Hall of Fame.
-
Beating Target Panic!
As he stepped closer to the decoy and into view, I began to draw. Wait-stiffened muscles didn’t cooperate. I struggled to reach the anchor point at the corner of my mouth. The buck was broadside…
-
What’s a Trophy, Really?
It was Fred Bear, the iconic bowhunter whose legend still lives more than two decades after his death, who summed it up perfectly when he said, “A hunt based only on trophies taken fall far…
-
Spreading the Gospel From the Book of James
M.R. James has bowhunted at least 35 states and seven Canadian provinces. From Maine to California. Manitoba to Mississippi and Louisiana. Oregon to Florida. Alaska to Alabama and Arizona. Newfoundland to British Columbia and probably…
-
Big Time Failures! Memorable Misses
One thing about bowhunting that is a given, everyone misses. No one, not even the most accomplished archer/bowhunter will let an arrow fly with out a miss but M.R. James knows how to minimize the…
-
Is it Too Far? Think Before You Release That Arrow
M.R. James discusses the ethics of how to release an arrow at a game animal. It's a quandary many bowhunters find themselves debating.
-
Life and Death in the Deer Woods
NORTHERN INDIANA BOWHUNTER Gary Howard died in the early morning darkness while walking to set up his portable treestand. Incredibly, another hunter mistook Gary for a deer and shot an arrow through the heart at…
-
A Doe, a Deer, a Female Deer - Should you Shoot?
Annual harvest success numbers don’t lie. Undoubtedly, hunter discontent is increasing as deer numbers fall. What do you think? More importantly, what are you planning to do about it?
-
If You Do This - You Are Stupid!
I’VE SAID IT BEFORE and I’ll say it again. If you hunt from a treestand without wearing a safety harness, you might as well wear a great big sign that reads “Yes, I’m stupid!” Stupid!…
-
So You Think You Know Bowhunting?
What is your bowhunting IQ? Know what and where Fred Bear had his first bowhunt? Know who invented the compound bow? Who is The Father of the Compound bow? Know who Roy Case, Mel Johnson…
-
48-Year-Old World Record Shattered!
Jeff Samson was thinking more about picking blueberries than record-class caribou in early Sept, 2013. But as Jeff and his wife searched for ripe berries in the Middle Ridge area near Gander, Newfoundland, the sudden…
-
Accepting Challenges
Why do you bowhunt? For M.R. James the reasons are many, highly personal, and probably somewhat complex. But whenever he is forced to come up with the single reason that best explains why he loves…
-
Be Prepared: It’s Not Just a Boy Scout Motto
Here are a handful of time-proven thoughts and tips from the bowhunting guru M.R. James, that have helped him and many other successful deer hunters fill their tags season after season:
-
Seeing the Light by Going Blind
The buck stepped from the tree line shadows. “C’mon,” I whispered. “Join the crowd.” And when he did, I was ready.
-
Yep, I’m a Dinosaur!
OKAY, I CONFESS. I’m something of a troglodyte when compared to most twenty-first century bowhunters. Need proof? Well, I pulled my first toy bow when Roosevelt was president (FDR, not Teddy!). And I was…
-
Improving the Odds
M.R. James knows a few things about being a better bowhunter and this month he lays out a few that will help us all succeed in the field.
-
So You Want a Big Buck?
M.R. James was asked to write a tip on what it takes to tag a big whitetail. He provided BHN readers with a bit more in this great article. Learn and take your big whitetail.
-
Respect
M.R. James has seen it all in his decades as an ethical, conscientious bowhunter and "Without respect and dignity, a hunter’s kill is a hollow victory. Without respect and dignity, the hunter will never be…
-
How’s Your Archery History I.Q.?
One of the most influential historians in the sport of archery shares some insight and offers 20 questions that will challenge most bowhunters.
-
Decisions, Decisions …
Ethics is what you do when no one is watching. In this month's column M.R. James lays out some hunting scenarios and asks you, what would you do when no one was watching?
-
What’s Happening to Our Whitetails?
M.R. James has always been a champion of conservation, game management and bowhunting and his concerns are easily understood.
-
The P&Y Club’s Promise of Positive Change
The ground shook at this month's annual meeting of the Pope & Young Club with new leaders and new direction.
-
A Case for Bowhunting
Like most of us, we have heroes who we look up to and admire. For M.R. James who is a hero to many, there is WI archer Roy Case.
-
“Super Slam” Sticker Shock
Most bowhunters dream about being the next one to accomplish the 'Super Slam'. M.R. James is certainly no exception but the reality is, it's about more than time and effort.
-
Saying Goodbye
M.R. James remembers those icons the industry lost this past year: Don Clark, Tom Jennings, Gail Martin and Dr. Chuck Williams. Friends who will not soon be forgotten.
-
Scofflaw Bowhunters Spotlighted
There have been controversy in bowhunting from traditional to compound to crossbows but one that really fueled a push back is the topic of this months column from M.R. James, the Poison Pod.
-
Out of Step or On Target?
Another thought provoking column from M.R. James regarding today's state of bowhunting shows. Are we going in the right direction or should we evaluate how bowhunting should be presented?
-
The Power of Positive Thinking
M.R. James discusses one of the most vital parts for bowhunting success. Combine the power of the mind with practice and experience and it will usually pay off.
-
How Far Is Too Far? Part II
Ethics and common sense should dictate how far away our target is to ensure a humane, killing shot. M.R. gives his feelings on what has always been a personal choice.
-
How Far Is Too Far? Part I
Just because Chuck Adams or Ray Howell or Randy Ulmer are excellent long-range shooters doesn’t mean you can make the same shots. So just how far is too far?
-
Bows, Broadheads and Butt-Ugly Hogs
Quick, agile, and potentially dangerous, it takes calm nerves and focus to deliver a well-placed arrow into a wild hog. M.R. James gives some tips on this trophy.
-
Books for the Bowhunter
Are you a bowhunter looking for some exciting bowhunting adventure books? M.R. has a list that will certainly get your bowhunting blood boiling. Grab a book, grab the adventure.
-
For the Record - Pope & Young Club
Founded in 1961 by Glenn St. Charles and a handful of friends, the Pope and Young Club has been processing and recording North American big game entries for more half a century.
-
My Friend: Don Clark
The industry mourns the loss of yet another great friend to our sport. It is with deep sadness we say good-bye to Don Clark.
-
'Trophy' Hunting
A 'Trophy' animal should mean much more than making the record books. Every animal taken with a bow should qualify as a 'trophy' to the hunter.
-
Taking Shots
Nothing beats watching a well-aimed arrow zip true to a bucks boiler room but M.R. also thinks taking a shot with a camera is great too.
-
About Those Lighted Nocks
a major selling point has been the fact it’s easy to follow an arrow in flight and pinpoint exactly where the fast-flying hunting shaft strikes.
-
Compounding History
It was trial and error but the desire to shoot a faster arrow allowed Holless Allen to change the course of archery.
-
Looking Good!
We all need to know if that attention-grabbing movement in the undergrowth was a bird, squirrel, or buck.
-
Bowhunting’s Ten Commandments
10 Rules all bowhunters should live by to ensure bowhunting continues to grows strong.
-
Little Things
There’s no better way to practice for big game than to practice on small game and varmints found close to home.